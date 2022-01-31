Daredevil doctor Elsa Desmond blazes trail as Ireland's first Olympic luger

Turning yourself into a human torpedo going headfirst down a tunnel of ice at breakneck speeds is not what most doctors would order, but then Elsa Desmond isn't most doctors.

Daring and determined, over the past five years she has become Ireland's one-woman luge team, defied the odds by reaching the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and qualified as a doctor.

All in the midst of a global pandemic.

But, seriously, does she not feel terrified?

"Of course! I’m human and you’re going downhill at 170km/h in lycra," she tells Team Ireland on Olympics.ie.

"My way of rationalising it is there’s risks in getting in a car every day, so you might as well do what you enjoy.

"I do get scared, especially after I’ve crashed, but I work with a sports psychologist and use a lot of visualisation and meditation techniques."

Now she's both a doctor in the British National Health Service - at Southend University Hospital in Essex - and set to become an Olympian at the age of 24.

Desmond will be Ireland's first ever Olympic luge representative when she makes her dream debut in China.

So how did she combine sporting achievement with qualifying in medicine?

Determination, single-mindedness, and making every single second count.

“I was always revising, sometimes writing essays in the car between tracks," she continues to Team Ireland. "I’d often have my study cards and revision notes with me in the ‘start houses’ before races."

Aged eight, Desmond watched luge at the Turin 2006 Games and told her teacher: "One day that will be me."

It set her teacher off laughing, but a young Elsa was not joking, and her Olympic journey began right there.

Elsa Desmond Luge: Olympic dreams

Many people spend a lifetime looking for a purpose in life, but Desmond had two before she was 10: to become a doctor, and compete in luge at the Olympics.

Her original plan was to take a couple of years out for luge, but more doctors were needed on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic. So she did both, at the same time.

She was born in Buckinghamshire with her father Brendan - who grew up in London - born to a mother from Ballyjamesduff (Cavan) and a father from Cork.

Not exactly luge strongholds.

Just finding somewhere to try the sport was a mission, and she was in her teens when an ad for winter sports at a British Army camp caught her father's eye.

By then she was already a champion swimmer and handy with both a hockey stick and a rugby ball in her hands, but it was soon all about luge.

"I’m a very persistent person when I want to be,” Desmond told the Irish Times.

“When I set my mind to something I am going to do it. So I set my mind to medicine and now I’m a doctor. I’m not even sure entirely why I set my mind to luge instead of bobsleigh or skeleton or another winter sport.

“But I think it was really because there was no one to use as a role model. There was no female luger in GB, there was no one from Ireland. And basically because I didn’t see myself represented, I was going to represent me.

"And I just made that decision at that age and stuck to it for a very long time."

Elsa Desmond: Olympic spirit

“I think as a kid I saw the Olympics as such a beautiful thing," she continues to the Irish Times.

"People coming from all around the world and you’re uniting everyone from every background and there’s all these cultures and they’re all in this one place for this one thing that they love which is sport. And I think from a young age I just never let go of that.

"We are going there to represent who we are on this global stage. I just think there’s something magical in that. I think that’s what I saw as an eight-year-old.”

What she did not see was what that dream would take: the hours, the money, the travel, the lockdowns, the consistently being an underdog to bigger nations.

Germany's stranglehold over luge is exceptional.

At those Turin 2006 Winter Games which sparked Desmond's OIympic ambitions, Germany swept the podium in the women's singles.

They've won 11 of 15 women's singles luge Olympic titles and are on a run of six straight dating back to Nagano 1998.

And if you do some Google research on Elsa Desmond, you'll even find that 99 percent of the searches on her name come from Germany.

Why is Germany so good at luge?

They love it, have access to it, and create clear paths to a career in the sport.

“Kids start at eight and we have partnerships with schools," Thomas Schwab, Germany’s national luge coach between 1994 and 2008, told Reuters.

"We identify good athletes and then link them to regional training centres."

Germany have four world-class tracks in Winterberg, Altenberg, Koenigssee and Oberhof. Some countries have one. Most have none.

On these four icy playgrounds, a constant stream of children experience the addictive thrill of speed at an early age.

“Our national championships are equivalent to a world championships,” Turin 2006 gold medallist Sylke Otto told Reuters at Vancouver 2010.

"When you have so many athletes at a high level pushing each other that is why we perform so well at the big moments.”

Otto retired in 2007 with two Olympic golds and six world championships in the bank.

The system, the support and the access to the latest cutting-edge sled technology, things Desmond can scarcely dream of, are pivotal to Germany's success.

Perhaps that's what makes her journey so special.

How to make the Olympics in luge by Elsa Desmond

Rising through the ranks in the British system, Desmond switched allegiance to Team Ireland after a failed coaching change in 2019.

"Being raised by a dad who is Irish in so many ways, I always wanted to represent Ireland and help get more small nations into luge. Now we are growing the sport,” she explained to Olympics.ie.

She did not join the official Irish luge team, because there wasn't one until she became it.

Desmond and her family helped set up the Irish Luge Federation, creating a pathway for future sliders.

Nor did she suck up valuable Irish Olympic funding as none existed for luge.

Desmond has spent thousands of pounds and euros over the years to fund her dream, relying on a supportive family and online funding.

Changing countries did allow her to join a small family of athletes from non-traditional luge nations who travel and train together, pooling resources, sharing everything from food to coaches and bedrooms.

The International Luge Federation (FIL) helps fund some of the coaching with the aspiring Olympians sharing her dream hailing from far-flung places like Argentina, Tonga, Moldova and Chinese Taipei.

And Desmond admits it was tough to watch as some of her newfound friends struggled and failed to make it to Beijing.

"I spent the last 16 weeks sharing with the athlete from Bulgaria who unfortunately isn’t going to be at the Games. So you end up getting really close to these people," she told the Irish Times.

"We are directly competing for these places. We are all of a very similar level because we haven’t got the sled technology of the bigger nations...

"So we all have this respect for the fact that you can compete on the ice but you are there for each other when you’re not."

Ireland debuts in luge at Beijing 2022

A first ever Irish luge will touch Olympic ice thanks to Elsa Desmond.

And she's ahead of schedule with Milano Cortina 2026 her primary aim.

For now, she's getting comfortable at an Olympic Games and ready to soak up the experience as well as take away valuable lessons.

Dr. Elsa Desmond may not trouble the Germans at the top of the podium in China this time around, but she's broken the ice for her sport in Ireland and cleared a path for others to follow.

Look out for her on 7-8 February as she bombs down the 1,065-metre Xiaohaituo luge track at Beijing 2022.

Don't expect to see her at the Closing Ceremony though - her first shift back at Southend University Hospital is on the 11th.