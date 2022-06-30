Simranjit Kaur falls in quarter-finals of Elorda Cup boxing

Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur went down to China’s Xu Zichun in the quarter-finals of the women’s 60kg category at the Elorda Cup 2022 boxing tournament in Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

The former world championships bronze medallist, Simranjit went down fighting 2-3

Reigning youth world champion Sachin, meanwhile, made his way into the men’s 57kg quarters after a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan’s Ykhlas Gylychjanov.

Lakshya Chahar and Harsh Lakra, on the other hand, conceded identical 5-0 defeats to their Kazakh rivals in the men’s section.

The reigning national champion Lakshya lost to Abzal Kuttybekov in the 86kg quarter-final encounter while Harsh was outpunched by Yerassyl Zhakpekov in the 80kg preliminary round.

Later in the day, 2021 youth world champion Gitika (48kg) and six other Indian women boxers - Amrit (63kg), Kalpana (66kg), Priyanka Thakur (70kg), Lalita (70kg), Babita Bisht (81kg) and Sushma (+81) - will fight in the quarters.

Sushma will face a relatively tough challenge as she will take on the former world and reigning Asian champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan. Kalpana will also square off against another Kazakh boxer, Madina Nurshayeva - the 2017 Asian champion.

Top boxers from India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia are competing at the inaugural edition of Elorda Cup. The finals will be held on July 4.

Late on Wednesday night, Kirti lost to Japan’s Rinka Tanaka by a close 2-3 margin in the women’s 60kg opening round match.