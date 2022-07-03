Elorda Cup 2022 boxing: India’s Jamuna Boro in final; Sonia Lather settles for bronze medal

Indian boxer Jamuna Boro, a former world championships bronze medallist, cruised to the women’s 54kg category final at the Elorda Cup 2022 boxing competition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Jamuna’s fellow worlds medallist, Sonia Lather, however, fell short, losing in the 57kg semi-finals.

Assam’s Jamuna Boro beat Kazakhstan’s Anel Sakysh by unanimous decision in her semi-final bout.

Meanwhile, Sakshi (54kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) ended their campaigns with 0-5 and 2-3 defeats against Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova and Sitora Turdibekova, respectively. Both settled for bronze.

The challenge in the men’s section also ended in the semi-finals as the four pugilists in action on Sunday lost by unanimous decisions. While Kuldeep (48kg) and Jugnoo (92kg) lost to Kazakh boxers Asilbek Jalilov and Aibek Oralbey, respectively, Anant went down fighting against China’s Fang Bo.

Sachin (57kg) showed great fight against 2021 world championships silver medallist Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan but lost the bout eventually.

Late on Saturday night, world youth champions Gitika (48kg) and Alfiya (81+kg) had also stormed into the final. Gitika won her bout against Uzbekistan’s Marjona Savrieva 4-1 while Alfiya dominated Valeria Axenova of Kazakhstan as the referee had to stop the contest in the second round.

Four Indian boxers, Kalaivani Srinivasan (48kg), Gitika (48kg), Jamuna (54kg) and Alfiya (81+kg) will fight in the finals on Monday.

Babita Bisht (81kg), Jyoti (52kg) and Neema (63kg) all faced defeats in their semi-finals on Saturday and settled for bronze medals.

The inaugural edition of Elorda Cup has seen top pugilists from strong boxing countries compete.