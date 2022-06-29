India’s Simranjit Kaur wins opening round at Elorda Cup boxing

Indian boxers Simranjit Kaur and Ananta Chopade kickstarted their campaigns with contrasting victories in the opening round at the inaugural edition of Elorda Cup 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 2018 world championships bronze medallists Simranjit Kaur pulled off a comprehensive win against the local boxer Ischanova Nazym by unanimous decision in the women’s 60kg bout.

In India’s first bout of the day, Ananta Chopade dealt with a stiff challenge from the Mongolian pugilist Dorjnyambuu Ganbold in the men’s 54kg to win by a 3-2 split verdict.

Simranjit and Ananta will now square off against China’s Xu Zichun and Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan, respectively, in their quarter-finals matches.

Meanwhile, three other Indian boxers suffered opening-round defeats. Muhammed Etash Khan (60kg), Kaisham Johnson Singh (63.5kg) and Manjeet Singh (+92kg) lost to their respective Kazakh opponents - Samchuk Vassily, Bazarbai Uulu Mukhammedsabyr and Saparbay Nurlan - by a similar 5-0 margin in the men’s category.

A 33-member Indian contingent, including 12 men, is participating in the on-going event with two teams in the women’s section. Apart from India, the tournament also has boxers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia.

World championships medallists Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Lather and Jamuna Boro lead the Indian challenge in the women’s section alongside 2021 youth world champions Gitika and Alfiya Pathan. While in the men’s category, the reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar and youth world champion Sachin are among the Indians.

Later on the opening day, another Indian boxer Kirti, representing the second Indian women’s team, will fight against Japan’s Rinka Tanaka in the 60kg.

The Elorda Cup boxing finals will be played on July 4.