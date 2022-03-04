Eliud Kipchoge's Tokyo Marathon target: "Strong"

What target time do you set for a marathon?

And how does that change when you're Eliud Kipchoge – the world record holder, the only man to have run the 42.195km distance in under two hours, and the two-time defending Olympic champion?

The Kenyan has, after all, run the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39, which stands as the world record, and completed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in a time of 1:59:40.

So, when asked at a press conference to reveal his goal for the Tokyo Marathon this Sunday (6 March), where he will make his race debut, the marathon legend teased the audience by writing "ST:RO:NG" instead of a time.

"I want to run a strong race. That's why I wrote here 'strong'," he explained.

"'Strong' is to run a fruitful race, to run a good race whereby all the Japanese, the fans from Japan will enjoy and will be happy after me crossing the finishing line."

Making his Tokyo Marathon debut

Kipchoge has previously marked the Tokyo Marathon as the first step on his road to the next Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

But, speaking on Friday, he added that it was a feeling of having missed out last year – when the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 marathon was moved north to Sapporo due to weather and health reasons – that also contributed to his decision to run the race for the first time.

"First, actually, is that I love the culture of the Japanese – running is in their blood," the Kenyan, who also won two Olympic medals on the track, said.

"Above all, it's that I want to come and keep up with the Japanese after winning the Olympic Games especially having the two successive gold medals. It's to come back and run in the streets of Tokyo.

"Last year, it was supposed to be these streets that were run, but the race was moved to Sapporo, over a thousand kilometres away. So this is another opportunity to come and run in the streets of Tokyo and show people that running is life."

Kipchoge also remarked that he would like to eat a Japanese pastry known as anpan after the race, explaining he had tried it last year during the Olympic Games.

What drives Eliud Kipchoge?

The Kenyan is currently training in Chiba Prefecture ahead of Sunday's race, and described his condition as "good".

Longer-term, he has made no secret of wanting to win an unprecedented third straight Olympic gold in Paris in two years' time.

He is one of only three men – alongside Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia and Waldemar Cierpinski of East Germany – who have won consecutive Olympic Games marathons.

Asked by Japanese national record holder Suzuki Kengo what has contributed to his long career and motivates him to continue, Kipchoge said: "What actually keeps me going is the love of sport.

"What keeps me going is the discipline that I chuck into the sport, what keeps me going is the inspiration that I am giving to all Japanese [and] to all the next generation, all youth in the whole world.

"That's what actually makes me wake up in the morning out of my bed and go and run and compete. I am enjoying the sport, I am enjoying the winning, I am enjoying the running, and of course I am inspiring some others too."

The Tokyo Marathon 2021 will be held on Sunday, 6 March 2022, and start at 9:10am local time (01:10 CET, 19:10 on 5 March ET).