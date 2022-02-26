Eliud Kipchoge at the 2022 Tokyo marathon: Preview, schedule and how to watch the double Olympic champion

Marathon king Eliud Kipchoge is chasing more history in 2022.

After winning his first Olympic title at Rio 2016, he defended the title in spectacular fashion at Tokyo 2020, finishing one minute and 20 seconds ahead of his nearest rival - one of the biggest win margins in Olympics history.

As the world celebrated his excellence, Kipchoge, the world record holder was ecstatic, “I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back”.

Some wondered incorrectly whether the GOAT was ready to hang up his spikes.

Fast-forward a year and the Kenyan is still favourite to land gold, as we approach the 2022 Tokyo marathon on March 6.

Kipchoge's victory at the Tokyo Olympics was regarded as one of his greatest runs, including the Last Milestone in Vienna where he broke the 2-hour marathon barrier in 2019.

But the philosophical athlete is a man who loves a challenge.

He’s had “something boiling” in his stomach and decided to extend his impressive career to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A hat-trick of Olympic marathon victories is an opportunity for immortality.

“I still want to run. I want to be the first human to run and (win) three consecutive Olympics.”

Kipchoge is one of three men who have defended the Olympic marathon title.

Before him, there was Ethiopia’s Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany’s Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).

The long trek to grandeur begins in Japan on March 6.

Kipchoge is the favourite to strike gold in his 16th competitive 42km race.

The race also brings him closer to achieving another target: competing and winning all six World Marathon Majors.

The four-time London marathon winner has topped Berlin thrice including his 2:01:39 world record win in 2019 and became a Chicago marathon champion in 2014.

Next up he will target New York and Boston.

Tokyo’s flat course also gives Kipchoge an opportunity to see how close he can get to his 2:01:39 world record from Berlin 2018.

His fastest time outside the 1:59.40 Challenge was his 2019 London marathon winning time of 2:02.37.

Be sure to catch how Kipchoge's race unfolds on March 6 at 09:10 JST (00:10 GMT).

Schedule (all times local JST, GMT+9):

09:05 Wheelchair Marathon and Wheelchair 10km (10.7km) Start

09:10 Marathon and 10km (10.7km) Start