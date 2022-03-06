Tokyo Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge wins in fastest time ever in Japan

Eliud Kipchoge ran the fastest marathon on Japanese soil ever with a time of 2:02:40 at the delayed 2021 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday (6 March, 2022).

The Kenyan zipped through the opening stages and was even making world record pace initially. But a wrong turn in the third 5km section saw the pace drop. The overall standard remained impressive on the 37-year-old's first return to Japan since defending his Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

“I’m really happy and being back here in Japan after winning the Olympic Games [at the marathon race] in Sapporo… When I said ‘I run strong in Japan’ I did it by running a 2:02. This is my fourth time to win World Major Marathon. I’m really happy,” Kipchoge said on the official broadcast.

This was also the fourth fastest marathon time ever. The only quicker times are Kipchoge’s world record 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, Kenenisa Bekele‘s 2:01:41 in 2019 which was also in Berlin. The only other faster time was Kipchoge’s 2:02:37 at the 2019 London Marathon.

Amos Kipruto, also from Kenya, took a third place at the World Athletics Championships in 2019. He didn’t finish the marathon race at the Olympics but managed to stay in touch with Kipchoge on their return to Japan in all but the final 5km. He finished in second place with a time of 2:03:13.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya took the win in the women’s section with a time of 2:16:02. This was also the fastest ever women’s time on Japanese soil.

Changes to the course have enabled runners to finish earlier than previous editions of the event.

In the wheelchair category, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won with a time of 1:22:16 in the men’s. KINA Tsubasa of Japan took the victory in 1:40:21 in the women’s.

The race was officially named the 2021 Tokyo Marathon even though the race itself was taking place on the original date for the 2022 edition. The 2021 event was moved from October 2021 to the March 2022 date.

MORE TO FOLLOW