Eliud Kipchoge confirms he will go for a third Olympic marathon gold at Paris 2024

Eluid Kipchoge is a man of many firsts.

Now he wants to create more Olympic history at Paris 2024.

The Kenyan athletics star revealed on Wednesday (12 January) his long-term ambitions to become the first man to win three Olympic gold medals in the marathon.

“I still have something boiling in my stomach that’s why I am looking forward to it,” Kipchoge said at a virtual media conference.

At Tokyo 2020 in 2021, the 37-year-old became just the third man to win gold medals in back-to-back Olympics marathons, cementing his legacy among the greatest in distance running.

Kipchoge explains motivation behind Olympic bid

Kipchoge defended his Rio 2016 marathon title with a dominating performance on the streets of Sapporo, to clinch his fourth Olympic medal after silver in Beijing 2008 and bronze in Athens 2004.

Now he wants to end his career by cementing his legacy as an Olympic legend.

“My main motivation is to inspire the whole world and the next one is the love of sport,“ Kipchoge said in response to a question by Olympics.com on his big for more Olympic glory.

“When I say the inspiration to the whole world is that I still need the next generation. I trust by 2024 I will have made the world a running world."- Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, an ambassador for Paris 2024, joined Ethiopia's Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980) as the only runners to win consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Games.

Kipchoge's spring plans

The Kenyan star who says he still has “a lot in his bucket,” has not raced since the Tokyo Games, but hopes he can return to competition before April 2022.

“I will be running a race in spring but due to the (pandemic) circumstances surrounding the whole world, it’s not yet announced where I will run," Kipchoge added at the media event, where he also announced a long-term partnership with the global chemical company, INEOS.

In 2019, INEOS supported Kipchoge’s historic two-hour marathon challenge in Vienna.

Then he became the first man to unofficially run the marathon in under two hours.

“I still want to run I want to be the first human to run and (win) three consecutive Olympics. I am excited to keep breaking barriers with the support of INEOS on our side. To utilize the greatest minds in sports will continue to allow us to keep pushing the boundaries of running. I am very excited for the future ahead.”

“I am really working hard, [hoping] that I am fit enough to run either in March or in April, now that INEOS has added a lot of energy for me.”

image001 Picture by Dan Vernon Photo

If Kipchoge does run in the Northern hemisphere spring marathon season, it might mean he's not able to race at the rescheduled World Championships in Oregon this July.

His manager Valentijn Trouw isn't ruling it out yet thought.

“We are always trying to be prepared and have some wonderful plans in place what is perfectly possible. In the next two or three weeks, we are monitoring the situation worldwide. There is a plan A, B and C, you should get some clarity for what is coming in the next few weeks."