Czech figure skater Eliska Brezinova on family reunion at Beijing 2022

It’s handy that Eliska Brezinova was able to qualify for her Olympic figure skating debut at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. It’s given her a chance to catch up with her brother Michal Brezina, who also skates for the Czech Republic, but lives in the United States of America.

“It’s great to have my brother here and actually the whole family because my dad is a coach too,” Brezinova told Olympics.com.

“It’s great that we both made the team event so we can compete together as a team.”

Brezinova, 25, skated in the women's short program segment of the team event in the morning of Sunday 6 February.

“I am very happy because it’s my personal best,” said Brezinova of her 61.05 score.

“There was still a mistake, a big one actually. But it’s my very first Olympics so I did my best.

“My goal for now is just to enjoy it.”

That, it seems, was a piece of brotherly advice from Michal, now appearing in his fourth Olympic Winter Games.

“I first watched my brother at the Olympics in 2010,” said Brezinova.

“I was only 14 but I don’t think I realised what was going on back then and that the Olympics is such a big event.

“At the time I didn’t really think I could go there as well.

“And then there was a dream to go to the Olympics.”

Eliska Brezinova skates in the team event - women single skating at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Michal recalls that his sister may have been more ambitious than she lets on.

“I think she did look up to me,” he told Reuters.

“I think the unspoken thing of going to the Olympics together was always there.”

The most delighted family member is probably father Rudolph Brezina, who is part of her coaching team and sat with Eliska in the "Kiss and Cry" after her performance on Sunday.

“For him, it was his lifelong dream to have both of his kids at the Olympics at the same time,” said Michal.

The siblings have seized the chance to share a meal or a walk through the Olympic Village.

“My brother lives in the US so there is usually a nine-hour difference between us,” said Brezinova.

“But it’s nice to be together here for almost a month.”

This is the Czech Republic’s first appearance in the figure skating team event, which was introduced at Sochi 2014.

Ten teams compete, with skaters competing in men’s and women’s singles, pair skating and ice dance.

ROC athlete Kamila Valieva, aged just 15, finished first in the team event women’s singles short program. Her dazzling routine earned her a score of 90.18.

That put her streets ahead of Japan’s Higuchi Wakaba, who scored 74.73.

Meanwhile American Karen Chen disappointed somewhat with her display, earning 62.50.

When can I watch Eliska Brezinova at Beijing 2022?

The women’s single skating short programme is at 18:00 (02:00 PST) on Tuesday 15 February, with the free programme taking place at 18:00 (02:00 PST) on Thursday 17 February.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.