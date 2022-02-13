Elana Meyers Taylor hopes to "throw down two good runs" on second day of monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor lies fourth after the first day of the inaugural Olympic women’s monobob competition on Sunday (13 February).

Meyers Taylor was the fourth athlete, and the first American, to go in the new discipline, and is 1.32 seconds behind teammate Kaillie Humphries who leads the way.

Afterwards, the 37-year-old told Olympics.com it was "a blessing" to make the start line and that she hopes to "throw down two good runs and see what happens".

"These things are really difficult to drive! You can see from the results – they’re all over the shop." - Elana Meyers Taylor

Meyers Taylor on recovering from Covid to make fourth Games appearance

The three-time Olympic medallist is excited to be just competing after a Covid scare threatened her participation.

Meyers Taylor tested positive for the virus on arrival and had to spend several days in an isolation hotel away from her husband and young son, forcing her to miss flagbearing duties for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony.

She was relieved to be among the 20 athletes who lined up for the start of the new female-only event that is debuting at Beijing 2022.

Her teammate, perennial rival and former Canadian Humphries, leads by over a second overnight and looks bound for a third Olympic gold.

Meyers Taylor said, "Aside from Kaillie… she’s really throwing it down! The rest of us are just battling out heat after heat.

"The runs are just all over the shop, so the biggest thing is trying to be as consistent as possible so tomorrow I’m just going to throw down two good runs and see what happens."

She is just one-tenth of a second behind Germany's Laura Nolte as she bids to add to her bronze from Vancouver 2010 and silvers from Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

But for Meyers Taylor making the start has been a victory in itself.

"It's been really hard to get to the start line, and really hard to focus on bobsled because of everything going on. I’m not the only one in the world dealing with Covid. It just happened to me at the Olympic Games.

"It’s just a blessing right now to be at the starting line. I'm just going to go after it and give it my all tomorrow.”

Elana Meyers Taylor competing in the Beijing 2022 monobob Picture by Getty Images

Meyers Taylor says being a mother has given her new inspiration

Whether she wins a medal or not at these Games, Meyers Taylor is looking forward to spending proper time with son Nico.

She said, "It’s awesome being a mum. Nico is my biggest inspiration, my biggest joy. To have him here is great.

"I don’t get to see him much because he’s under close contact protocols but to have him here and to be here with him is definitely a blessing. He’s my everything."

In the past, motherhood spelt the end for most sporting careers but the American is one of a number of athletes bucking the trend adding, "I think we’re more capable than most people realise especially as mothers. We’ve got mum strength.

"The things that moms do day in and day out to take care of their children is really amazing. I’ve had the benefit of learning that throughout the past two seasons with my son and it’s just been an incredible journey."

Meyers Taylor told the Olympic Channel podcast before the Games that her son Nico was her biggest motivator ever.

She also shared in her blog for Olympics.com why she feels driven even more by his presence whenever she is competing.

Meyers Taylor on donating brain for research

Beijing is another chapter in the four-time bobsleigh world champion’s illustrious career.

She considered quitting the sport after PyeongChang where she took silver despite competing with a torn Achilles tendon.

At 37, she is one of the oldest athletes competing at the Games and injury-free apart from "mental injuries and trying to recover from Covid".

Her secret to success has been surrounding herself with the right people and having the support of her husband Nic Taylor who is an alternate for Team USA men's bobsleigh team.

She revealed that Taylor had "remade her shoes" with her coaches and sled mechanics adjusting her sled to make it "a little bit more comfortable".

But as she nears the end of a career that stretches back to 2007, she is already thinking of how best she can continue supporting the sport that has shaped most of her life.

Meyers Taylor reiterated her plan to donate her brain to medical science when she dies so that more can be learnt about female athletes and concussion.

That decision was made, in part, after she suffered a number of concussions in 2014 either side of winning silver at the Sochi Games.

"I’ve taken a lot of hits in my bobsled carrier. The biggest thing is that if there has been damage if there has been impact right now, we’re in a position where we feel comfortable and I’m able to compete, but you never know what 15 years of bobsled does,” she said.

"I feel like I want to donate my brain. There’s not enough women who donate their brains in general so after years of sport it’ll be interesting to see what they find! But hopefully I’m not donating anything anytime soon!"