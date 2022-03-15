Ailing (Eileen) Gu reveals her other favourite sport as she and Su Yiming are set to go surfing 

Ailing (Eileen) Gu has been keeping busy since her historic three-medal haul at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

She's talked about collaborating on a song with Lay Zhang - one of the biggest recording artists on the planet - on a Douyin live that had over 120 million likes in one day.

She's also been writing her own book, trying figure skating, and getting involved with worthy causes.

On 15 March she took part in a charity run in aid of children with congenital heart disease in Beijing, and was the star attraction an event held at the Big Air Shougang.

That's a happy place for Gu as it's where she won the first ever freeski big air Olympic gold medal.

Speaking at the event Gu revealed that besides skiing, her favorite sport is running.

"I can break my own boundaries through running. Running is a bit different from skiing, because running can be done by everyone. There is no need to fall and stand up again. Everyone can enjoy the joy of sports and nature."

And running isn't the only sport that she's going to be doing in the near future, surfing and skateboarding are next, with football and basketball on the list too:

"I have always wanted to try surfing and skateboarding, and I also like playing basketball. I haven't played for a long time. I hope I can have a chance to play a game. Or a game of football on the field, I used to play when I was a kid."

Next up for Gu is a surf in the south with her good friend and and snowboard gold medallist Su Yiming after they were invited by the Chinese national surfing team to the beaches of Hainan Province, China.

Eileen Gu and Su Yiming: Beijing 2022 barrier breakers

Both Gu and Su kicked some doors open in Beijing.

Gu won gold medals in the halfpipe and big air freestyle skiing events, adding silver in slopestyle.

She became the first ever athlete to land on all three freeski podiums at the same Olympic Winter Games, shining a light for girls with dreams the world over.

Part of Gu's appeal is that she was born and raised between California and Beijing, repping two cultures, two nations.

She decided to represent China in Beijing, where her mother was born, to inspire a generation of Chinese kids and give them a role model.

“The opportunity to inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love,” she wrote on Instagram where she has a following closing in on a million and a half people.

Meanwhile Su Yiming, who told Olympics.com that Eileen Gu is "like a sister" to him, rocked Beijing as well.

At 17 he became China's first ever snowboard gold medallist and a silver medal, also becoming an idol for millions of kids across China.

Gu and Su go surfing

Now 18, Su will join Gu on this surfing road trip to the beaches of Hainan in the south of China for their latest adventure.

Having fun will be the top priority but should either - or both - love it and go for it, signs are that they would have the full support of the Chinese national surf setup.

And Su might just have an ace up his sleeve as the 18-year-old has tried and trained on the surf before.

Gu is also 18 and grew up in California, but spent more time at Lake Tahoe skiing than at the beach surfing - something she says she's never tried.

Between studying at Stanford, being a double Olympic champ, topping the ski World Cup standings, handling all the modelling and sponsor commitments and charity events, composing music... It's hard to know where she gets all the time.

Stay tuned for her next project.