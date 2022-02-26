Carabao Cup 2021-22 final: Chelsea stand between Liverpool and record title – watch live streaming

English football giants Liverpool and Chelsea will take to the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday in the Carabao Cup 2021-22 final.

Also known as the EFL Cup or League Cup, the Carabao Cup has been won by Manchester City in each of the last four editions.

But with Pep Guardiola’s side already having bowed out of the competition early this season, Chelsea and Liverpool have the opportunity to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinets. The Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2021-22 final starts at 10:00 PM IST in India on February 27.

Liverpool will be gunning for a record ninth Carabao Cup win. They are currently the joint-most successful team in the history of the competition, along with Manchester City, with eight titles.

Chelsea also have enjoyed considerable success in the competition and have five titles to their name – the second-best record along with Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Londoners, in fact, beat Liverpool in the final to lift the title back in 2005.

Reigning European champions Chelsea have already won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month and will be on the hunt for their second piece of silverware in this season.

Both teams boast a rich pool of attacking talents with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Liverpool setup and Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic gracing the Chelsea line-up.

Liverpool, however, will be missing Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino in the final due to injury. Portuguese attacker Diego Jota is also doubtful for the match. January signing Luis Diaz may have a big role to play in both Firmino and Jota’s absence.

Chelsea, meanwhile, look to be in a better shape with only defender Ben Chilwell ruled out for the match. The Blues, however, are set to welcome back Reece James, who has returned to training.

The match will also be a battle of two Germans - both revered tacticians in modern football. Liverpool is coached by Jurgen Klopp while Chelsea is managed by Thomas Tuchel.

Where to watch the Carabao Cup 2021-22 final live in India?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2021-22 final will be telecast live on the Colors Infinity SD and HD TV channels in India from 10:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Carabao Cup final in India will be on the subscription-based Voot Select and JioTV platforms.