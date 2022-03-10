Ebba Aarsjoe: Lindsey Vonn, having a strongman uncle, and overcoming pain

Ebba Aarsjoe may have just won a Paralympic gold medal at Beijing 2022 in para alpine skiing but she is already impatient for another opportunity.

“I just want to ski now!” she told Olympics.com.

After a few days off since her super combined win in the standing category, she enjoyed some down time in the athletes’ village.

“My physio is also a girl, the only other girl in the team, we went to the [salon]. And she was like, ‘You should get the Swedish flag’ [to the medal ceremony]. I thought, ‘That’s good!’ Maybe if I am on the podium, I can hold a medal and show how they look really shiny!”

Gold medallist Ebba Aarsjoe of Sweden celebrates during the Women's Para Alpine Skiing Super Combined Standing medal ceremony

Her aim was to win a Paralympic gold medal in the People's Republic of China. She was visibly upset after her first medal event, the downhill standing last Saturday, when she came away with a bronze medal and admits that she didn’t find it easy.

“I was emotional… I'm an open book. You can see everything. Everything that I feel on the inside you see on the outside. So, it was just so much relief on that day [when I won the gold medal]. Of course, happiness, but relief.”

Ebba Aarsjoe looked disappointed with her bronze medal at the downhill at Beijing 2022

Most happy when skiing despite the pain

Ebba is most happy when she skis, but it's also painful.

“When I ski, I have [a lot of] pain [and] daily pain all the time, standing up and walking. When I ski, or do training in general, I push [into] that pain... But, other than that, when I am skiing, it's just pure happiness.

“It's worth it. It's just a pain. And everything else I get from skiing is so much more.”

Ebba Aarsjoe during at the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Super Combined Slalom Standing during Beijing 2022

The 21-year-old used to hide her disability and race in able-bodied events, but as time progressed the gap between the other athletes started to become bigger.

She was born with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome in her right leg and attempted to keep it a secret wherever possible.

“I was walking on this [leg] for 18 years. [I was] pretending and wearing clothes that had covered up my leg for so long. I made the decision – and it was not an overnight decision - that [I] should try and get classified.”

Ebba Aarsjoe used to race at able bodied events

Facing her greatest fear and building confidence

It was a scary and slow process. Little by little, Ebba began gaining confidence in herself and accepting her disability.

“By being exposed to what I fear the most, which is to show my leg and talk about it, and tell people that I have a disability… after exposure and exposure, I started to notice people being so kind and having a good reaction to my leg. Slowly [my attitude changed] to like my leg [and see it as] something good. I don't hate it.”

Facing her fear has also given her some other gifts: an appreciation for her body and the bodies of other people.

“I think I have pretty good confidence. Maybe it’s not 100 percent good, but it's almost [100 percent]. I don't see wrongs in myself. Yes, I have this leg and it's like this - but everything else in my body, I see that as perfect.

“I see you. I see you [as] perfect. And that is like something positive with having a disability... Many people are like, ‘Yeah, I have a big nose.’ I can't see that on people. I just see if they are disabled or not.”

Growing up with a disability and learning to deal with bullies

Ebba had a good reason to hide her disability. People were mean to her. It meant that growing up wasn’t easy and the memories aren’t something she likes to dwell on.

“My leg is black and it's purple and it has veins all over from toe to hip. So, growing up, kids [were] mean. They don't mean to be mean, but they say what they feel like in the moment. As an early teenager, that's the worst time. I don't even want to remember it. All of the things people have said and stuff. But now, you know, as a grown up that it's just kids.

“I would like to say to people [who are] that age: it gets better. I'm sorry. You can't really do anything right now, you have to grow up. And just maybe not listen, it's still so hard when you're that age.”

Social media and the pressure to post the perfect picture exacerbates the issue. Ebba nods in agreement.

“Everything is just about how you look in that age.”

Ebba's uncle is a legendary strongman called Johannes Arsjo

Ebba’s uncle Johannes: Sweden’s strongest man

It’s one of the best TV programmes to discover when flicking through the TV channels. Watching the 'World’s Strongest Man' is pure, simple fun.

Ebba’s uncle, known as Johannes Arsjo on the show, lifted huge barrels and aeroplanes at international competitions. The competitive spirit has rubbed off on Ebba but that’s where the comparisons end.

“I'm tall and I'm skinny, and I don't have the body that he has. He's so strong and so is my dad and my grandpa. And I didn't get those genes!

“He's really good [nutrition], what you eat and what not to eat. And when I don't feel motivated to train. He's really good at motivating.”

Ebba also has more than a passing resemblance to her other sporting hero – USA skier Lindsey Vonn.

“I just adore her. She's so cool and everything. I remember growing up seeing her and cheering for her when I was young. And I remember just this beautiful, tall girl really who is fearless with long blonde hair. I just loved her and I still do.”

Ebba Aarsjoe on the 2023 Para Snow Sports World Championships in Are

Ebba will return to Sweden as Paralympic champion. She still has two more races to chase further glory at Beijing 2022 with the giant slalom and slalom on Friday (11 March) and Saturday (12 March) respectively.

Then, the countdown to the 2023 Para Snow Sports World Championships in her home country starts. The slopes of Are are very comfortable for the Swede.

“I'm looking forward to it because I know the slope [that] I've skied since I was so little. I know every turn, every bump!”

Ebba Aarsjoe becomes tearful when she gave thanks to those who had helped her on her way

Regardless of what happens in the next few days, or at the world championships in a year, Ebba knows she has accomplished one of her big life goals by becoming a Paralympic champion. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people behind her who always believed in her.

“I would like to say a big thank you to my family, my mum, my dad and my little sister because I literally wouldn't be here without you. The last three years have been so hard.”

With a tear in her eye, Ebba had one last piece of gratitude.

“I would like to say thank you to the Swedish Federation for opening their arms to me and giving me a second chance in life.”