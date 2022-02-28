Irene Schouten: Top things to know about the triple Olympic champion

Irene Schouten did what most people expected of her at the Olympics: win gold for the Netherlands at Beijing 2022.

But the speed skater was not content with just being an Olympic champion.

She gracefully and swiftly secured her position as the queen of the Ice Ribbon with three gold medals and a bronze.

It has been a busy period for the Dutch star who had her days fully occupied between training and skating in Beijing.

She has also been busy planning for her upcoming wedding.

Here are five things you should know about the ice distance queen who won the first and last speed skating events in Beijing and is tipped to dominate again at the 2022 World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway.

1- Schouten is a born long-distance skater

Schouten let out a scream and threw her hands in the air as she crossed the finish line of the women’s mass start.

Her third gold medal at Beijing 2022 was hard-earned. It was worth every effort. All perfectly Schouten, a natural born long-distance skater. She started skating consistently when she was 8.

Watching her first Olympics, 2002 Salt Lake, she was captivated by compatriot Gretha Smit’s silver winning moment in the 5000m.

That Olympic moment cemented her passion for the long-distance races in speed skating. “When I was young, I had a big dream to win Olympic gold and now I have it,” she told NBC after her 5000m gold in Beijing.

2- All in the family

The 29-year-old grew up in a family of speed skaters. Her three siblings all liked skating.

The young Schoutens would take a bus together to the local track every Saturday but it was only Irene and her brother, Simon, who pursued skating professionally. Simon was a 2018 team pursuit European champion. The two siblings have both tasted Dutch marathon championship victory, Simon topping the men's B category in 2011 before winning the A category in 2018, and Irene winning the first of her women's titles in 2016.

Simon and Irene were both Dutch national marathon champions together in 2018; he competed in the World Cup for two seasons before retiring in 2019.

The triple Olympic champion’s niece Kelly Schouten was also a skater. She competed in inline skating, speed skating and marathon skating before quitting the sport in 2020.

3- All-round skater and cycling

Schouten, the mass start bronze medallist from PyeongChang 2018, dazzles off and on ice.

As a marathon skater she dominated the Dutch nationals winning five titles between 2016 and 2020.

The most successful Dutch athlete of Beijing 2022, also won the road 5000m relay at the 2012 World Roller Skating Championships.

Schouten also practiced inline skating and figure skating, as well as competing nationally as a cyclist.

That's not all! In 2019, she won the first edition of a running event, in which competitors raced up a ski jump.

4- Bride to be

The first skater to win the World Championships mass start twice had a busy Olympics programme. Her first of five events in Beijing, the 3000m, was up on February 5, and her final event on February 19.

In between training and competition for her golden Olympics, she spared time to remotely plan for the reconstruction of her new home and her upcoming wedding.

After the World Championships in Hamar, Norway, Schouten and her fiancé Dirkjan Mak – who were engaged in 2020 – can fully focus on planning their wedding scheduled for this summer.

5- Inspired a Documentary

It's all about family for the Schoutens.

The Dutch star's skating achievements, and that of her parents in Wervershoof, the village she was born, has inspired a documentary.

The documentary, titled 'Het Leven Gaat Niet Altijd Over Tulpen' (Life isn’t always about Tulips), was released last year. It focussed on her and brother’s skating careers, her family’s tulip nursery business and how the Schoutens care for their mother Jolanda who is recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

And even though her family could not be with Irene in Beijing, they consistently gathered at a local café in her village to cheer her and celebrate her golden moments.