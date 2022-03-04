Dutch delight as Leerdam and Krol take home World Sprint Speed Skating Championship titles

Silver medallist in the 1000m at Beijing 2022 Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands (pictured above) built on her impressive individual performance last month by taking home the women's sprint title at the World Speed Skating Championships Hamar 2022.

Leerdam edged her Dutch compatriot, 500m specialist Femke Kok, and Austria's Vanessa Herzog, who was a fourth-place finisher in the 500m in Beijing.

The sprint format valued consistent performances over two days of competition with one 500m and 1000m race on each day, with the winner determined by the total points after all four races.

The 23-year-old from Heerenveen topped the standings after all four races with a total of 151.140. Kok finished with 151.215 (+0.15 behind) and Herzog with 152.225 (+2.17 behind).

Leerdam became the third Dutch woman to win the world sprint title following on from Marianne Timmer in 2004 and Jorien ter Mors in 2018.

For the complete standings of the women's sprint competition, click here.

Men: Krol victorious as Dubreuil misses out

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, who won the silver in the 1000m at Beijing 2022 and led the pack after the first day of competition, unfortunately had to drop out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Olympic gold medallist in the 1000m, Dutchman Thomas Krol seized his opportunity and became the sixth Dutchman to take home the world sprint title, while 2017 world champion Kai Verbij won silver and Beijing 2022 bronze medallist in the 1000m Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen finished in third overall.

Krol, a 1000m specialist, set a new track record of 1:08.16 on the first day and followed that up with a time of 1:08.51, which was enough to propel him to overall victory despite finishing in seventh and eighth in the 500m races.

Beijing bronze medallist in the men's 500m Morishige Wataru finished in first on the second day of the 500m, but it wasn't enough to see him find a place on the podium.

For the complete standings in the men's sprint competition, click here.

The action will continue in Hamar on Saturday and Sunday (5-6 March), as well, with the men's and women's allround and team sprint events.