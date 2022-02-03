For family and country: Dream double debut for Denmark's Amalie Andersen

Amalie Andersen will bring much more than Danish debutant spirit to Beijing 2022.

“On my dad’s side, we are nine grandchildren and all of us played hockey – and most still play,” said the 22-year-old Danish defensewoman, who grew up playing with the boys’ teams in her home city of Herning.

“Ice hockey is just big in my family and in our city too,” added Andersen who's in her junior year at the University of Maine in Orono, up in the U.S.’ frozen northeastern corner. There she’s among the best defensive players in the top women’s collegiate league, the NCAA East. “It’s what I’ve been doing my whole life and it’s so much a part of who I am.

"In my family, everything is just hockey.”

The ice hockey Andersens

She’s a proud member of what can realistically be called the first family of ice hockey in Denmark – a nation on the southern edge of Scandinavia where football still tends to rule the sporting roost.

Her brother, Frederik Andersen, became the first player from Denmark to tend goal in the NHL, the world’s top professional men’s league. He’s one of just six Danes ever to play in the NHL (at any position) beginning with fellow Herning native and hockey pioneer Frans Nielsen who’ll take part at Beijing 2022 as the Danish men also make their Olympic debut.

Andersen's father Ernst played for nearly two decades in Denmark’s top-tier Metal Ligaen while her mother, Charlotte, and two uncles all played at elite level.

“My family has always been a big hockey family, which isn’t exactly common in Denmark,” added brother Frederik, now 32, who once became the fastest goalkeeper to reach 50 NHL career wins. “It’s a very long list of hockey players in the family.”

And when Andersen and her team became the first Danes to reach the Olympics, with qualifying wins over Italy and Austria in Füssen, Germany late last year, she didn’t have to go far to share the moment with family.

Ernst – father and coach both

There, at the end of the bench, was her father Ernst. A man of few words, he wore a papa’s proud smile.

“My dad was there,” she said with her own smile, remembering the moment, careful to clarify that it’s all-business on the ice between the two Andersens – and not a “father-daughter trip.” She continued: “It’s nice to be able to go to him after games with questions. Having moved away from home at the age of 16, it’s nice this way because I always get to see him.”

After that Beijing-clinching game in Germany, Ernst, a former goaltender for the Danish men’s national team, received a call from son Frederik in the United States. And when she switched on her phone, once the on-ice celebrations had ended, a text message from her famous brother in the NHL appeared on Amalie’s screen.

“He wanted me to celebrate and he just said, see you in China.”

While the double-Andersen family thrill of having both siblings playing at Beijing 2022 is no longer a reality (Frederik will stay in the States following the NHL’s decision to not allow its players to participate in the Olympics), pride in sister Amalie will be felt keenly in the Andersen household, along all the branches of the family tree, and beyond that through the whole city of Herning.

Blue Fox background

All the Andersens came up playing in the Herning Blue Fox club. Founded in 1947, it ranks as the top ice hockey outfit in the country.

Herning’s not a huge city, nor a cosmopolitan centre like Copenhagen some three-hours by car to the southeast. The hockey players that come from the town are renowned for their grit and determination. Not coincidentally, these are two of the defining attributes that helped see the Danish women up onto the big stage in Beijing for this month’s Olympic Games.

“We work really hard and we skate really hard,” Andersen said via video chat, a string of twinkling Christmas lights hung behind her in her apartment in Arono, a 20-minute walk from the UMaine Campus. “We’re not necessarily as skilled as some of the very, very top teams, so I think our work ethic is important and we like to put a lot of pressure on our opponents.”

This blue-collar ethos is key to the Danish women’s success so far. So is the passion – that indefinable pride of playing under your flag with a national-team jersey on your back.

“With the national team, I always play consistent,” said Andersen, who will be joined by former Maine Black Bear teammate Michelle Weis on the Danish team in Beijing. “The national team is something you fight for and you only get to see these teammates a few times a year. And because of that everyone just enjoys it so much.

“I’m literally playing with my best friends,” she added.

Friends on a Beijing mission

Andersen bristles at the notion that the Danes are going to the Games merely to make up the numbers, with women’s Olympic ice hockey being so extravagantly dominated by the United States and Canada since the sport’s debut in 1998 (Canada have four of six possible golds and the USA have two).

“I think there’s going to be a while before we’re involved with them [USA and Canada],” said Andersen, a key part of a Danish women’s team that once – ten years before she was born – lost 18-0 to three-time Olympic bronze medallists Finland. “But us, and all the other teams, have an urge to go and create more competition. It’s becoming more equal, and you’re seeing closer games.

“I’m excited for the day that Denmark hopefully gets up there too,” she added.

The country of Denmark doesn’t have much pedigree to brag about at the Winter Games, winning only one medal (a silver in curling in Nagano in 1998) since sending their first winter athlete to St Mortiz in 1948.

But the current full Team Denmark – thanks in large part to the men’s and women’s ice hockey achievements – is the largest Winter Olympic-bound Danish Team in history with 62 athletes (45 more than the previous largest of 17 at PyeongChang 2018).

“We’re not just going there to smile,” Andersen insisted, a steely look in her eye that should stand as a warning to the more established nations who might be tempted to take the Danes lightly.

Beijing 2022 no tourist trip

As of now, in this historic year of 2022, the Danes are moving in the right direction. It feels a long way from when they finished dead last in their group at the 2021 IIHF world championships in Calgary – a result Andersen shakes her head trying to describe.

And while Denmark's realistic goals may not yet be golds or podiums, Andersen takes heart from the PyeongChang 2018 Games where Finland took bronze over the fancied Olympic Athletes from Russia. “That’s so great for the game,” she enthused. “And it’s so fun to see.

“We’re striving to get as far as possible,” added Andersen, calling out the names of her opponents in Beijing: Fellow debutants the Czechs, familiar foes and neighbours Sweden, Japan – and the hosts from the People’s Republic of China, who she admits to being “very interested” in seeing in person. “But I think we have a good chance to get out of the group stages – and making it further.

“We’ve had this goal as a group [to reach the Olympics] for so long – and we’re such a close group,” added Andersen, who’ll stand beside her father when Denmark’s national anthem plays for the first time in an Olympic ice rink on 4 February.

“It’s taking a long time to sink in and it’s still pretty surreal,” concluded this proud member of Denmark’s first family of ice hockey while a fateful date with history approaches. “Maybe I won’t even believe it until it’s over.”