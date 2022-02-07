Dorothea Wierer: Italy's biathlon star chases first individual Olympic medal

Dorothea Wierer is Italy’s most decorated athlete in biathlon and has high hopes to add to her prestigious resume with individual success at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The 31-year-old is the only Italian female biathlete to win a World Championship title, the first Italian biathlete to win a World Cup overall Crystal Globe and the only Italian female biathlete to win multiple Olympic Games medals, after mixed relay bronze at PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014.

The outdoor fitness enthusiast is also a star on social media with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Born in Brunico-Bruneck in Italy and competing at her third Winter Olympics, Wierer arrives at Beijing 2022 in good form, having claimed her first World Cup victory of the season in Antholz-Anterselva in January, ahead of second-placed Dzinara Alimbekave and Anais Chevalier-Bouchet in third.

On Saturday at Beijing 2022, Wierer helped give her nation a strong start in the Mixed Relay 4x6km, but the Italians eventually finished ninth to miss the podium for the first time since the event was introduced to the Olympic programme.

The relay was won by Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Tarjei Boe, with silver going to France’s Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, Julia Simon, Quentin Fillon Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin, and bronze to ROC’s Uliana Nigmatullina, Kristina Reztsova, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov.

“It was a big one because the hope was to be there and the women fixed a really good race,” Italy’s Lukas Hofer said after racing with Wierer, Lisa Vittozzi and Thomas Bormolini.

“They (Wierer and Vittozzi) were always in the front and we lost a bit by the men after, especially on my part by the end, but as everyone knows, biathlon is not so easy.”

Doro Wierer: Schedule at Beijing 2022

Wierer, a former junior world champion, continues her Games on Monday 7 February with the Women’s 15km Individual event, which she won at the world championships in Italy in 2020.

At PyeongChang 2018, the event was won by Sweden’s Hanna Öberg, with Wierer in seventh.

Having started biathlon at the age of 10 before being the first Italian biathlete to win a junior world championship title with three victories in 2011 (individual, sprint and pursuit), Wierer says she took time to settle into the sport after her junior success.

"I was a little bit of a party woman when I was younger. But it helped me a lot when I met my husband (Stefano Corradi). He is much more focused than me, so he was like saving me,” she told Olympic Channel in 2020.

In the same interview, Wierer gave an insight into the inconsistency she faced early in her career, before her overall success since PyeongChang 2018, winning multiple world championship and world cup titles.

“I was never the athlete who was really good when it was a big event. Never. And I don't know why. I was more the athlete who was stable the whole year.

“Maybe it's because I was afraid. Before the races, I don't sleep. It's like a small kid, you know. But I'm not as confident as I look."

She is one of four Italians set to compete in the Women’s 15km Individual at Beijing 2022 on Monday 7 February, along with Vittozzi, Federica Sanfilippo and Michela Carrara.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.