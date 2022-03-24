Donovan Carrillo withdraws from world championships due to equipment issue

Donovan Carrillo will not compete at the World Figure Skating Championships this week in Montpellier, France.

The Olympic figure skater from Mexico, the first in his nation's history to qualify for an Olympic Winter Games free skate in men's singles, when he did so last month at Beijing 2022, withdrew from the Worlds on Thursday (24 March) morning, just hours before he was due to compete.

The International Skating Union said in a statement: Carrillo has withdrawn "due to personal reasons. ... Carrillo’s luggage with his skating boots did not arrive in time for the competition."

Carrillo had arrived earlier in the week in Montpellier without his skates, the airline having lost his luggage. Carrillo had reportedly been given new skates and new blades as of Wednesday evening, but the new equipment apparently did not suffice.

Skate boots and blades are very technical, meaning if a skater does not have their own equipment, he or she could feel unsafe on the ice.

Carrillo, 22, finished 22nd at the Olympics last month behind two energetic and engaging programs. He said the experience had motivated him for Milano-Cortina 2026, where he said he would like "to achieve greater things."

Carrillo was featured in the Olympic Channel original series, Winter Tracks, in the lead-up to Beijing.

PLUS: Follow our live blog for all the updates from Montpellier