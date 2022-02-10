Donovan Carrillo makes history for Mexico - and looks ahead to 2026: 'I won't put any limits on myself'

Olympic figure skater Donovan Carrillo was told as a kid that he was "crazy to even try" to be a top-level international competitor.

He was, after all, from a sport that had little precedent on the global stage: 1992 was the last time Mexico had Olympic figure skaters in Riccardo Olavarrieta and Mayda Navarro.

But Carrillo chose not to listen to the doubters. And on Thursday (10 February) he became the first from his country to qualify for the free skate segment in Olympic history at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"My presentation in Beijing is proof that the only limits are those that we put on ourselves, so I want to invite every country that is not a powerhouse in winter sports to dream big, because it’s possible," Donovan, 22, told Olympics.com.

“This experience in Beijing has taught me a lot. Although I’ve had some difficulties in both programs, I’ve tried to enjoy each presentation, fighting for all and every element," he added.

Donovan was 19th after the short program, qualifying for the 24-skater free skate (out of 30 skaters) and then placed 22nd overall, performing to "Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps" in the free and earning fans from around the world with his expressive and inviting skating style.

"I’m grateful for my country, and for all those people that have shown me their love and affection through countless messages," Donovan said of the love he was receiving while at his debut Games. "They’ve been a huge motivation to keep improving and searching for new goals.”

One of those goals, he said, is Milano/Cortina 2026.

"I just want to let myself be surprised and not put any limits on myself," he said of the next Olympic quad. "That has been one of the keys during my career: Giving my best effort, but also in the company of a whole team that keeps helping me. My coach, my choreographer, the psychologist, the nutritionist... Very interesting things and changes are coming for my career. I'm sure they're going to push me even further and we're going to get a result that will make my country even more proud of me."

Carrillo's message to Mexican youth: 'It can be done'

Carrillo was featured this season in the Olympic Channel original series, Winter Tracks, an episode that told the story of him leaving home at age 13 to train at one of Mexico's few ice rinks - in a shopping mall.

His pathway and fortitude, he says, is what he'd like to use to inspire others from his country to follow in his footsteps, no matter their circumstances.

"I’d like to tell [kids in Mexico] that I was told many times that I was not going to achieve anything in figure skating," he said. "That it was 'crazy to even try.' And that the most I could hope for in international competition was to come in last place. In Beijing, I have shown that we Mexicans have a lot to give in sports, including figure skating and winter sports. For all those children who have been told that it is crazy to even try, I would like to tell them to take those words as their main motivation and show them that it can be done."

Carrillo has received messages of congratulations pouring into his social media, including from diver Rommel Pacheco, the Mexican flag bearer at Tokyo 2020.

While winter sports surely will not overtake summer ones in Mexico, Carrillo wants his story to show that it can be done - at home and beyond.

“As athletes we always want to give our best. It’s important to believe that we all have the capabilities to achieve it," he said. "Of course it will not be easy, because we face some adverse situations that perhaps other countries don’t experience. But far from afflicting ourselves with the situations that each one of us has to live through, we have to motivate ourselves, we have to believe in ourselves and show ourselves how it can be done."