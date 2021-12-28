Dominik Paris stuns again with Bormio downhill win

Home favourite Dominik Paris proved once again that he's the king of Bormio with another Alpine Ski downhill race win in the Italian alpine resort on Tuesday (28th December).

The Italian finished in a time of 1:54.63 for his seventh World Cup win on the Stelvio piste in Bormio, six of them in downhill races.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt finished second (+0.24), extending his lead in the overall standings with his maiden downhill podium, while fellow Swiss skier Niels Hintermann was third (+0.80).

Current leader of the downhill standings Matthias Mayer missed a crucial opportunity to close the gap to Odermatt in the race to the overall title. The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished in 12th place, and a considerable way off the pace (+1.57).

The results from today mean the Swiss star Odermatt now sits atop the overall standings with a healthy lead of 713 points, Mayer remains in second with 427, and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in third with 369 points:

“I really loved the downhill. It’s easier for me to ski because I have no pressure I just can get a good result,” said Odermatt to FIS broadcaster Eurosport after the race. “I like the feeling and yes, downhill is amazing.”

Elsewhere, one of the major shocks of the day came from defending downhill champion Beat Feuz who crashed off the piste on the minute mark.

It’s the first time in three seasons the Swiss has gone down during a run and, in failing to collect in points in northern Italy, the skier currently in second in the downhill standings throws the competition for the title wide open heading into 2022.

The race is the fourth round of the men's downhill season, and comes just over a month before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February.

Men's Downhill in Bormio on 28th December 2021 - Results

The top 10 finishers of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men's downhill competition in Bormio, Italy: