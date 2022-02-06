Dominik Paris: From career-threatening injury to medal fight at Beijing 2022

Humans defying the odds: that’s why we watch the Olympics.

Dominik Paris’ story is simply remarkable. On 21 January 2020, the alpine skier from Ulten in northern Italy ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and suffered a micro fibula fracture in his right knee after an accident in super-G training ahead of the Kitzbuehel World Cup.

He didn’t return to competition until December 2020.

To put his injury devastation into context, music-fan Paris was at the top of the World Cup standings the month prior to the accident.

The 32-year-old used the 2020/2021 season to progressively, albeit patiently, get back up to speed. There were still doubts among fans and media whether he was back to his best, but a sixth victory on the Stelvio in Bormio, and a third-place finish in Wengen began to cast those aside.

As with any Olympic discipline, 2019 world downhill champion Paris finds himself in an extremely competitive field. "It's always the best one who will win,” the Italian noted. “You have to be a complete skier. You need courage, good fast skis and a good technique coming down.” He certainly does not lack the former.

We will truly understand where Paris is when he competes in the men’s downhill on Sunday 6 February, the first medal event in the men’s alpine skiing programme at Beijing 2022, and the super-G two days later. Both of those medal races in the mountains of Yanqing are scheduled for 11am Beijing time, which is 4am in Italy.

And, as Jvan Sica wrote on the Italian website Fanpage, “We will be there, sleepy in a sleepless night, but we will be there."

