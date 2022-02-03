Dominik Paris gets first taste of challenging Yanqing downhill course

The skiers have arrived.

On Thursday (3 February), alpine skiers got their first look at the Yanqing slope for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with the first of three scheduled men’s downhill training runs.

Italy's Dominik Paris, Super-G world champion in 2019, was impressed by the challenge presented by the course.

"It's not very easy, a lot of gates. Snow conditions are a little bit different but nice for skiing. I have to work on the lines to go very fast,” said the 32-year-old. "This is all new and it's not easy to have in the memory so I hope we can do all the training runs.”

The winner of 20 World Cup races, one coming this season on home snow in Bormio, Paris has come back as strong as ever from tearing an ACL in January.

He knows he will be have to be at his highest level to translate his previous successes to an Olympic medal.

"It's always the best one who will win. You have to be a complete skier,” said Paris. “You need courage, good fast skis and a good technique coming down."

"I will do everything I can to be very fast."

In Thursday’s first training run, Paris finished 27th, recording a time of 1:45.89.

Switzerland’s Stefan Rogentin was the fastest with 1:44.00. The second and third training runs are scheduled for the next two days ahead of the race proper on Sunday.

Paris's second contest, the men’s Super-G, is scheduled for Tuesday (8 February).

"The Olympics is a very big event but every race for me is important,” said Paris. “I will do everything I can to be very fast and we'll see who is the fastest."

When to watch Dominik Paris in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Dominik Paris will go in the men's downhill on Sunday 6 February at 11:00 Beijing time (04:00 CET).

He will also race in the men's Super-G on Tuesday 8 February, also at 11:00 local time.

MORE: How to watch alpine skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022