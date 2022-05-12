Doha Diamond League: No Neeraj Chopra, MP Jabir lone Indian in fray – watch live streaming

Indian track and field athlete MP Jabir is slated to compete in the men’s 400m at the Doha Diamond League 2022 in Qatar on Friday. Tokyo 2020 javelin champion Neeraj Chopra is skipping this event.

A two-time Asian championships medallist, MP Jabir has had a decent run this season, winning the Federation Cup in April and finishing second at the Indian Grand Prix 2 in March.

However, MP Jabir, who represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is yet to breach the 50-second mark this season. His personal best is 49.13 seconds, set at the continental championship in 2019.

In Doha, MP Jabir will be competing in a strong field of eight athletes, including defending champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Rai Benjamin of the USA and world championships bronze medallist Abderrahman Samba of Qatar.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, bronze winner at Tokyo 2020, will also be in action.

MP Jabir will be the lone Indian at the Doha meet after Neeraj Chopra’s return was deferred for lack of adequate preparation.

Neeraj Chopra hasn’t competed since winning the Olympic gold medal in August. He is currently training in Antalya, Turkey and is slated to take part in the Paavo Nurmi Games in June.

The men’s javelin throw in Doha will see Rio 2016 Olympics champion Thomas Rohler competing.

Among other big names, joint Olympics high jump champions Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi will also compete in Doha. The two had decided to share the gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The Doha meet is the first of the 13 Diamond League events this year. All events in Doha will be held at the Qatar Sports Club.

It is also a season-opener for many athletes, who will compete at this year’s World Championships (July) and Commonwealth Games (July-August).

Where to watch Doha Diamond League 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Doha Diamond League 2022 will be available on Diamond League’s official YouTube channel. The event will also be streamed live on Voot.

The Doha Diamond League will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.