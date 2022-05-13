Doha Diamond League: India’s MP Jabir finishes seventh in 400m hurdles

India’s MP Jabir finished seventh and last in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Doha Diamond League 2022 in Qatar on Friday.

With Tokyo Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra opting to skip the meet at the last moment, Jabir was the lone Indian athlete competing in the Doha meet.

In a star-studded race, the two-time Asian championships medallist clocked 50.42 seconds to finish seventh in an eight-contender race. Qatar’s world championships bronze medallist Abderrahman Samba didn’t take the start.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Alison dos Santos of Brazil won gold with a meet record of 47.24 seconds – the leading men’s 400m timing for the season. Tokyo silver medallist Benjamin Rai of the USA (47.49) bagged the silver while Ireland’s Thomas Barr (49.67) clinched the bronze.

MP Jabir’s personal best is 49.13 seconds, which is set at the continental championship in 2019. His best timing for the 2022 season is 50.35 from the Federation Cup in India back in April.

MP Jabir is yet to meet the qualifying standards for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the world athletics championships 2022, all of which are under the 50s mark.

The season opener for the 2022 athletics season, the Doha Diamond League saw participation from multiple top athletes from around the globe, including Olympic medallists like Andre de Grasse, Mutaz Barshim, Gianmarco Tamberi, Noah Lyles and Gabrielle Thomas.