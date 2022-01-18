Distancing personal life from short-track career pays dividends for Kim Boutin

The banner photo on Kim Boutin’s Twitter account says it all. Taken at PyeongChang 2018, the photo shows the Canadian short track speed skater creating half a heart shape with her hand; the other half is mirrored by Republic of Korea’s Choi Min-Jeong. Both have just received their medals – gold for the home athlete in the 1500m and bronze for the North American – in the second individual event of three for the pair.

The importance of this show of respect becomes clear when looking at the previous race, the 500m, in which Boutin won bronze while Choi was penalised after the two had made contact during the race.

Crashes and contact are par for the course in a sport that requires short trackers to skate side by side round a memorably-sized 111.111m track in an effort to reach the line first, so the incident was nothing unusual. But such was the strength of feeling from some supporters from the host nation, Boutin felt the need to temporarily close her social media accounts due to the online abuse she received.

Boutin was left shaken. However, the day after the race, she and Min-Jeong hugged after bumping into each other in the cafeteria, which buoyed Boutin. "She [Min-Jeong] asked me if I was okay… She really seemed empathetic towards me.”

Despite feeling tearful prior to the second race, Boutin came away with a third-place finish, next to Min-Jeong in first (with People's Republic of China's Li Jinyu in second), enabling the heartfelt moment between the two.

Kim Boutin heart shape Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Unsettled

The Canadian, who was at her first Winter Games, rode a rollercoaster of emotions during just over two weeks of action in February 2018, becoming only the fourth Canadian ever (and only the second Canadian woman) to win three medals at a single Olympic Winter Games. Picked to be the flagbearer for her nation at the closing ceremony, Boutin described the accolade as “a true honour”.

Yet, despite her successes, and following the Games, the then 24-year-old wasn’t sure she wanted to continue to Beijing 2022, especially since her close friend and teammate, Samuel Girard, had decided to retire. With an Olympic gold in his pocket in the 1,000m, by May 2019 Girard decided he was happy with what he’d achieved and was ready to leave the sport competitively at the relatively young age of 22.

Two years older than her compatriot, Boutin was rocked by his decision, provoking a questioning of her own motivation. She knew what it would take to try and medal again at Beijing 2022, but did she want to go there?

"I needed to reconnect with myself," she said told CBC in November 2019. "Did I want to continue speed skating? Did I have something more to [accomplish]? [In the end] I just needed to change my routine. It was a hard thing losing my teammate [Girard], and I wanted to know what the goals are for people who are the best in other countries. What are they doing to challenge themselves?"

So Boutin made the decision to head to the short-track hothouse of talent, the Netherlands, to train for the summer. Previously the Quebec native had found the constant travelling stressful and missed friends, family and boyfriend, but this time, she decided to take the opportunity to go sightseeing and enjoy herself away from the rink.

The new balance between personal and professional life helped reinvigorate Boutin and she returned to Montreal in better spirits and ready to work towards more success at Beijing 2022.

Flying start

By the 2019-20 season, before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boutin was flying. In November 2019 she set the world record in the 500m at a World Cup event in Salt Lake City in the US, of 41.936 seconds, becoming the first woman to break the 42-second barrier. She went on to win five gold medals in the distance that season.

After missing the World Championships in March 2021, Boutin returned to the World Cup circuit in autumn 2021, finishing second overall in the 500m standings to Italy's Arianna Fontana.

But the lessons she learned from stepping away from the sport to keep herself healthy have stayed. Her Instagram feed is now peppered with images of Boutin making the most of the great outdoors as she continues to do better in the sport by stepping away from it.