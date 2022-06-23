How to watch Dina Asher-Smith at the UK Athletics Championships

Dina Asher-Smith headlines what should be an exciting UK Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena from 24-26 June.

The national event will also serve as the British Trials for the World Athletics Championships set for July in Oregon, and September’s Europeans in Munich.

Meaning a busy five-week period for the world 200m champion who will also lead Team England’s chase for medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The British star is keen to regain her championship shape as she is hoping to write a new chapter after her injury-wrecked Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 26-year-old missed the 100m Olympic final and was forced to pull out of the 200m after injuring her hamstring.

Asher-Smith still managed to help Team GB to 4x100m relay bronze.

Asher-Smith has enjoyed a strong start to the season as she looks to defend her world title from Doha 2019.

She opened her Diamond League title chase with a third-place finish over 200m in Doha and thrilled the Birmingham crowd with a dominant victory in the 100m in 11.11 seconds.

Asher-Smith placed fourth at the Prefontaine Classic in the dash with a season-best of 10.98 seconds behind the winner, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and then finished third again in Rome on June 9.

The five-time world championships medallist is looking forward to a busy few months ahead.

"I’m really excited," she said in an interview with Harpers Bazaar magazine.

"In track and field, we’ve never experienced anything like it. And it’s a uniquely British opportunity, because we’re the only athletes who have the chance to compete in all of them.

"For me, racing is the fun bit of what I do. It’s when you showcase all the effort you’ve made, all the sacrifices, and the time and energy you’ve put into your craft. “

Schedule: How to watch Dina Asher-Smith at UK Championships

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist will be in action in the women's 100m. The heats are scheduled for Friday (24 June) at 17:35 BST (GMT+1).

The women’s 100m final is to take place on Saturday (25 June) at 6:50pm BST (GMT +1).