Jessie Diggins proud after finishing sixth in cross-country skiing opener

She may not have reached the podium but Jessie Diggins walked away with pride at Beijing 2022.

The USA athlete finished sixth in the women's 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon as the first gold medal of the Olympic Winter Games went to Therese Johaug of Norway.

Diggins finished 50.5secs off gold and missed the podium by 20secs with Teresa Stadlober of Austria taking bronze, one spot behind ROC's Natalia Nepryaeva.

The American cross-country skier fell to the ground after crossing the finishing line, exhausted by the physical and mental effort but having taken lessons she will apply in future races.

She has an extensive programme in China with five more events to come - the sprint freestyle, 10km classical, 4x5km women's relay, team sprint, and 30km mass start.

Diggins told Olympics.com afterwards: "My biggest goal is always to finish with nothing left in the tank, and I did that and I was really, really proud of that because that's how you feel good about the races.

"At least, you know, you gave it everything you had and you tried as hard as you could.

"And I can safely say I did that today, and that means I can walk out of here so proud and feeling so good about my race and also feeling good about my shape and my mental shape and that's half of it. I was really proud of that. But wow, it really hurt!

"Learnings to take from today's race into the next races in Beijing: just I'm trusting that I know how to race and really working on that power striding."

Jessie Diggins after the Women's Cross Country 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Diggins insists everyone is a leader

The 30-year-old from Minnesota has a long history at the top level of the sport having made her World Championships debut back in 2011 before claiming the team sprint title with Kikkan Randall two years later.

The pair were victorious again at PyeongChang 2018, claiming the United States' first-ever Winter Olympic title in cross-country skiing.

Randall retired after the Games following a career that encompassed five Olympic Winter Games and was subsequently elected to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

Diggins though dismisses any notion of stepping into a leadership role following Randall's retirement.

''I've got to correct you there because everyone's a leader, because for me, it's true there isn't one leader. We really work hard to make sure every single person brings something to the table every day to make the team a better place.

"And so it's not one person's job, it's everyone's job. Even our youngest members have contributed so much leadership and so much insight and positivity and good vibes.

"And so I feel like, you know, our 19 and 20-year-olds on the team are just as important of a puzzle piece as our oldest members, and that's why we think and fit together. So I think we we can't overlook how important that is."

Positivity inside the Beijing bubble

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world and caused ongoing disruption to athletes' training while many competitions have been cancelled.

Beijing is taking place within a closed loop to ensure safety and Diggins says there is a culture of care within the USA squad.

"We've tried to create a really safe team bubble and really taking care of one another and really looking out for each other," she said.

"And so obviously, it's a little bit different because, you know, you're not interacting with other teams or even other members of our team as much.

"But within our apartment, we're trying to figure out a really fun space, playing music and watching TV shows. And so we're really trying to create a really positive environment and look out for each other."