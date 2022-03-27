DGC Open golf: India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu loses out to Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong in playoffs

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu fell just short of his second win on the Asian Tour after going down to Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong in the playoffs of the DGC Open 2022, which concluded at Delhi Golf Club’s revamped Lodhi course on Sunday.

Heading into the fourth and final round on Sunday, Chandigarh-based Sandhu, whose maiden and only win on the Asian Tour came at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in 2017, trailed field leader Nitithorn Thippong by two shots.

Over the course of the final day, though, the 33-year-old Indian kept chipping away at the Thai’s lead with four birdies and even took the lead on occasions.

However, a bogey in the 11th and a double bogey in the 17th meant Ajeetesh Sandhu finished level with Thippong with a score of seven-under 281 after the full course of 72 holes.

Needing a playoff to find the winner, Ajeetesh Sandhu couldn’t follow through as the 25-year-old Thippong kept his cool and clinched his first-ever Asian Tour title by winning the inaugural DGC Open.

Another Thai, Settee Prakongvech, finished third with six-under while India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, a nine-time winner on the Asian Tour, came in fourth with a total score of four-under.

Round 2 leader Veer Ahlawat lost ground in the final two rounds to finish tied sixth alongside veteran Indian compatriot Shiv Kapur.

Karandeep Kochhar had to settle for a T15 finish on par.