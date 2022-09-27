Reunited: Derartu Tulu and Elana Meyer remember iconic 'lap 26' at Barcelona 1992 Olympics

Derartu Tulu and Elana Meyer created one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history at the Barcelona 1992 Games.

Ethiopia’s Tulu overtook Meyer on the last lap of women’s 10,000m athletics final to win a thrilling race.

Meyer, a white South African, immediately ran over to hug her rival before they completed a lap of the track hand-in-hand.

Following the end of apartheid, South Africa were reinstated to the Olympics just three months before the Games, and their victory lap symbolised a new hope in Africa.

Thirty years later, on 27 September 2022, the two athletes were reunited at the same Olympic stadium to celebrate that moment and reflect on the impact it had around the world.

“I feel very emotional being back, it was a moment that changed my life forever,” Meyer, whose husband and kids were also attended the reunion, told Olympics.com.

“It was an extraordinary journey to get to the Olympics in 1992. So just to be able to walk out to the stadium and represent my country was amazing.

“Going into the race, the focus was on giving the best performance for myself and my country. I never anticipated that it would have such significance beyond the race.

“Looking back, it wasn't the 25 laps of the race that mattered, but it was the 26th which made an impact.”

“I’ve watched the video many times down the years, not the race itself, but the 26th lap. It makes me emotional and speechless every time." - Derartu Tulu to Olympics.com

Neither athlete had been expected to medal going into the race.

But Tulu executed the run of her life to win gold by a comfortable distance and create history as the first black African woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Even so, it is the moments after the race with Meyer that she reminisces over, rather than the actual running.

“It was a very happy moment for both of us. Even if I can’t speak English, we could feel each other's emotion and I could see Elana smiling,” Tulu said through a translator.

“Usually, runners are very tired after doing a 10,000m race, but the emotions we were experiencing and the historic medals we had won energised us and it meant that we easily had enough energy for another lap.

“I’ve watched the video many times down the years, not the race itself, but the 26th lap. It makes me emotional and speechless every time.

"The moment created a friendship, an emotional moment, and a significant message to the world.

“It should also be remembered that Elana is not only popular in South Africa now, but also in Ethiopia because of Barcelona 1992. It creates a very good vibe of peace and unity.”

Elana Meyer and Derartu Tulu reunited 30 years on (Photo: Ethiopian Athletics Federation/Facebook)

Elana Meyer was inspired by Nelson Mandela at Barcelona 1992

Meyer was well aware of the significance these Games to South Africa well before the race had even begun, when then South African president Nelson Mandela visited their team in the Olympic Village.

It was the first time the runner had met the man that helped bring an end to apartheid, and despite having been prevented from competing for so long she immediately felt energised.

“It was amazing how inspiring he was,” she continued.

“We weren’t a well-prepared team because we were only invited to compete three months before the Games. But you could feel his energy.

It wasn’t to be her last interaction with the iconic leader either, who always found time to congratulate her on her athletic achievements.

“When I broke the half marathon world record in Japan, he gave me a call to express gratitude and congratulations and encouraged me to keep on running as it was impactful for the country. He was an exceptional human being.

“Nelson Mandela said that sport has the power to change the world, and you could really see what he meant. It has the power to influence people.” - Elana Meyer.

Lessons Derartu Tulu passes on as federation president

In the years after Barcelona 1992, Tulu went on to become a legendary figure in Ethiopian sport.

The star distance runner reclaimed her 10,000m Olympic title at the Sydney 2000 Olympics before becoming the world champion in 2001, and also proved her versatility with victories at the Tokyo, London, and New York marathons.

In 2021, Tulu took over from Haile Gebrselassie as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation where she uses lessons learnt from her career to develop new talent.

It follows a trend in Africa where there are significantly more female federation presidents or general secretaries than in Europe.

“I wasn’t planning on being president but I was the chosen one! People proposed me as the candidate and I was elected,” she explained to Olympics.com.

“As a former athlete I am able to know what they need and put them first.

“We have become one of the most successful federations, with the second-most medals at the 2022 Athletics World Championships in Oregon, while we finished third at the U20 World Championships in Cali.

“Sport taught me how to give back to others, and share what you have for their improvement. It paved the way to a better life and gave me great lessons in leadership for when I became the president.”

Sport has continued to play a central role in Meyer’s life too.

She mentors runners at her Endurocad academy, which has a special focus on developing the whole athlete rather than just their sporting capability.

The rest of her working time is spent as a shareholder and ambassador of the Cape Town Marathon, which she hopes will become Africa’s first World Marathon Major in the near future.

“It’s always sad for me to see that the best distance runners in the world come from Africa, but don’t compete there. Eliud Kipchoge has never run a marathon on the African continent,” she continued.

“I think it’s important not only to create opportunities for South Africans, but for the whole of Africa. We want athletes to be able to showcase their talents.

Similarly to Tulu, Meyer has used her experiences from Barcelona and beyond to help develop a new generation of athletes, and to change the world for the better.

“I’m still passionate and busy in the world of sport and about the impact it can have on people’s lives. I feel that it is my purpose in life, to use sport to impact people in a positive way,” she said.

“People can win medals and break world records but the Olympic values are a message that you give to runners on the street and that is more important.

"Every person who participates in sport can learn those values, make friendships, and bridge differences. That’s the real power of sport.”