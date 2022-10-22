Denmark Open 2022 semi-finals: as it happened

Shi Yuqi takes epic to reach first World Tour final in over three years

Certainly more zing in Shi Yuqi's game at the start of the decider.

He went into a 7-1 lead with Naraoka Kodai taking a medical time out after a shuttlecock hit him in the eye earlier in the game.

But that break got the young Japanese going, and disrupted Shi's rhythm, with the 21-year-old winning eight points out of nine to take the lead.

Naraoka led 11-10 at the interval, and Shi looked to be half a yard short of pace as his spritely opponent asked questions.

It was 15-15, 17-17, then 18-18 before two fierce cross-court forehand winners from Shi set up two match points.

Naraoka saved the first, and then more superb reflexes in defence saw him level the match once more.

On they went and it was Shi who, after saving one match point, took victory at the fourth time of asking 21-15, 9-21, 24-22 in an enthralling hour and 16 minutes.

He now faces Lee Zii Jia in Sunday's final with China guaranteed titles in the mixed doubles and women's singles.

There's an all-Indonesian men's doubles final with the men's singles rounding off proceedings in Odense on Sunday. Hope you can join us again then.

Naraoka fights back to force decider

More incredible defence from Naraoka Kodai at the start of game two with Shi Yuqi clearly frustrated at seeing his fierce smashes come back at him.

The errors started mounting up for the Chinese shuttler with Naraoka winning four straight points to go 11-6 up at the break.

It was a similar story after the interval with Shi perhaps saving himself for the decider.

Naraoka, who won Buenos Aires YOG bronze in 2018, took the second game 21-9 with the winner of game three going through to the final against Lee Zii Jia.

Shi Yuqi halfway to men's singles final

In the battle of unseeded players, Shi Yuqi is looking comfortable against Japan's Naraoka Kodai.

Naroaka showed flashes of genius in defence, but Shi's consistent attacking has reaped dividends.

The 2018 world silver medallist served a suspension from the Chinese national team at the end of last year and early this season after withdrawing from his 2020 Thomas Cup match against Momota Kento when he was match point down.

And the 26-year-old is showing glimpses of his best form in Odense, putting out fifth seed Chou Tien Chen in Friday's quarter-finals.

He needed just one game point to claim the first game today, taking it 21-15 with Lee Zii Jia awaiting the winner.

Lee Zii Jia through to third final of 2022

Asian champion Lee Zii Jia is into the Denmark Open final for the first time after defeating Loh Kean Yew in straight games.

After edging the first game, Lee looked set to complete victory with the minimum of fuss after going 14-9 up in game two.

But 2021 world champion Loh fought back, taking the next five points without reply to level the game.

Lee responded admirably, winning the next three points as errors crept into the Singaporean's play.

And the Malaysian won 21-18, 21-15 in 39 minutes to make Sunday's final. He won't have long to find out the identity of his opponent with Shi Yuqi and Naraoka Kodai about to take to the court in today's last match.

Lee Zii Jia rallies to take first game against Loh Kean Yew

An exciting first men's semi-final is underway with Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia taking the opening game against 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew.

There was little to choose between the pair early on as Loh went into the break 11-10 in front, but Lee soon went into the lead partly thanks to a slightly controversial incident.

An easy putaway for Loh - after desperate defence from Lee - was called a fault as he had made contact before the shuttle cleared the net which left him 12-14 down.

There were boos from the crowd, but the Singaporean calmly accepted the decision with TV replays proving inconclusive.

Last year's All England champion went into a 16-13 lead, but back came Loh to level it up at 18-18.

It was then Loh's turn to falter at the vital moment as he gave up the next three points with Lee taking the opener 21-18 in 17 minutes.

He Bingjiao cruises into final

After taking the opening game against Han Yue 21-14, He Bingjiao took a 6-0 lead in game two before going into the break 11-5 up.

The left-hander's array of shots was just too much for Han with He completing victory 21-14, 21-12 in 35 minutes to make it six wins out of six against her fellow Chinese.

Now she faces another compatriot, Olympic champion and world silver medallist Chen Yufei, in her third final of the year on Sunday.

This is He's first Super 750 final of the season after prevailing in two Super 300 tournaments.

Just the two men's semi-finals to come on Saturday in Odense with Viktor Axelsen's conqueror Loh Kean Yew facing Lee Zii Jia, before China's Shi Yuqi does battle with Naraoka Kodai of Japan.

He Bingjiao takes opening game against fellow Chinese Han Yue

He Bingjiao had won all five of her previous meetings with Han Yue, four in straight games, and she went into a 3-0 lead at the start.

But Han took the next five points to go into the lead before her left-handed opponent got to work.

He led 11-7 at the break before Han closed to 12-13. But the next seven points went the way of the eighth seed and she converted her third game point to take the opener 21-14.

Alfian and Ardianto set up all-Indonesian men's doubles final

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto will play compatriots Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in Sunday's men's doubles final after getting past Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

The Indonesian pair attacked with abandon in the first game and their tactics served them well, taking it 21-16.

Ong and Teo took the initiative in the second game although a slow shuttlecock saw neither side able to attack forcefully in one rally with the Malaysians winning the point after no fewer than 91 shots.

They claimed five consecutive points to go 13-8 in front, and a decider looked inevitable when they went into a 17-12 advantage.

But Alfian and Ardianto got back on the offensive, especially the former, reeling off the next five points to level it up.

It was nip and tuck after that, but another fine Alfian smash settled it as they converted their second match point to win 21-16, 22-20.

The four exchanged warm embraces after a fine tussle with Alfian and Ardinato reaching their eighth final of the year.

Next up is the second women's singles semi-final between He Bingjiao and Han Yue with another Chinese, Olympic champion Chen Yufei, awaiting in the final.

Both women have taken big scalps here in Odense with He defeating world champion Yamaguchi Akane in the quarter-finals, and Han putting out former world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin in round two.

Chen completes comeback to reach first Denmark Open final

In marked contrast to the first game, Chen Yufei made a fast start to game two by going into a 4-0 lead.

Ratchanok Intanon closed to 5-6, but the Chinese took an 11-6 advantage into the break before forging clear after the break to take it 21-10.

Olympic gold medallist Chen went 6-1 up in the decider and took an 11-7 lead into the interval.

Back came the Thai, moving to within one, but Chen weathered the storm and went on to win 15-21, 21-10, 21-15 to end a run of seven years without a Chinese player in the Denmark Open women's singles final.

Next up is the second men's doubles semi-final between Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi and Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Intanon survives mid-game wobble to take opener

Chen Yufei's bid to reach her eighth final of the year got off to the worst possible start as Ratchanok Intanon raced into a 6-0 lead.

The Olympic gold medallist roared back, going 13-12 ahead, but her Thai opponent claimed the next five points in succession on her way to taking the first game 21-15.

Intanon, world champion back in 2013, won this tournament five years ago.

'Minions' dethrone world champs in thriller

Malaysia's world champions and Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik took the second game 21-13 to set up a decider against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

And what a thriller it was with both pairs showing lightning-fast reflexes at the net, but it was the Indonesian pair - aka the 'Minions' - who converted their first match point to win 21-17, 13-21, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

The second men's doubles semi-final is another Malaysia-Indonesia clash with Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi up against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

But before that is the first women's singles semi-final between Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei and former world champ Ratchanok Intanon.

Indonesia's 'Minions' draw first blood against Malaysia's men's doubles world champions

Welcome to semi-finals day at the Denmark Open. First, let's bring you up to date with what has happened so far in Odense.

There will an all-Chinese mixed doubles final after Olympic silver medallists Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong got the better of Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 21-16, 24-22 in 35 minutes.

Later, Tokyo gold medallist Huang Dongping and new partner Feng Yanzhe joined them in the final with a 21-9, 24-22 win over Thai pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

In the women's doubles, China's two-time reigning world champions Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 21-17, 21-15.

Chen and Yia will face Korean pair Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in Sunday's final after they surprised Japan's third seeds Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu 15-21, 21-18, 21-14.

The first men's doubles semi-final is underway with the 'Minions' - Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo - taking the first game against Malaysia's world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17.

Next up is the first women's singles semi-final between Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei and former world champ Ratchanok Intanon.

Denmark Open 2022 semi-finals schedule and results:

XD: Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (CHN) def. Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie (MAL) 21-16, 24-22.

WD: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (CHN) def. Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai (THA) 21-17, 21-15.

XD: Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (CHN) def. Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran (THA) 21-9, 24-22.

WD: Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) def. Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu (JPN) 15-21, 21-18, 21-14.

MD: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA) def. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAL) 21-17, 13-21, 21-17.

WS: Chen Yufei (CHN) def. Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 15-21, 21-10, 21-15.

MD: Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) def. Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (MAL) 21-16, 22-20.

WS: He Bingjiao (CHN) def, Han Yue (CHN) 21-14, 21-12.

MS: Lee Zii Jia (MAL) def. Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-18, 21-15.

MS: Shi Yuqi (CHN) def. Naraoka Kodai (JPN) 21-15, 9-21, 24-22.