Carolina Marin out of 2022 Denmark Open as Lee Zii Jia, Loh Kean Yew, Axelsen and Christie reach quarter-finals - Thursday results

Jonatan Christie and Lee Zii Jia were the first two players to book their spots in the men's singles quarter-finals at the Denmark Open 2022 badminton tournament, after both won on Thursday (20 October).

The Indonesian and the Malaysian will face each other in the last eight. Lee Zii Jia beat Tsuneyama Kanta 21-5, 21-19. Christie had a tough 17-21, 21-9, 21-19 victory over Lee Cheuk Yiu.

World number one and Tokyo 2020 men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen beat his compatriot Rasmus Gemke 21-15, 21-19

He'll now face a quarter-final against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew who beat Kidambi Srikanth of India 21-13, 21-15..

Ratchanok Intanon was the first player into the women's quarters, while Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin was knocked out by Han Yue 21-15, 22-20 at the BWF Super 750 event.

Full results can be found here.

Read more: How Loh Kean Yew learned from an Olympic champion.