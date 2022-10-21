Denmark Open 2022 badminton: India’s Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy exit in quarter-finals

India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Denmark Open 2022 after losing to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 21-12 in the men’s singles quarter-finals at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark on Friday.

With the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also losing their quarter-final match in men’s doubles earlier in the day, India’s campaign at the BWF Super 750 tournament came to an end.

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, in men’s singles, and Saina Nehwal, in women’s singles, had already bowed out in the earlier rounds. Mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto and women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, too, crashed out in the round of 16 stage.

Lakshya Sen, the world No. 8 in the latest world badminton rankings and reigning Commonwealth Games champion, made a slow start to the match but picked up his pace midway through the opening game to take a 14-13 lead. However, Naraoka, placed 16 places behind Lakshya in the rankings, regained control and edged the first game.

Adept at late comebacks, Lakshya Sen was expected to turn on the heat in the second game but the Japanese shuttler proved too good for him on the day, picking up clusters of points at regular intervals to maintain a healthy lead. The match lasted 46 minutes.

In the men’s doubles, Indian seventh seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy fought hard but lost 21-16, 21-19 to reigning reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in their quarter-final clash.

Having dispatched of All England champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia by straight games on Thursday, the Indian badminton pair started well and kept pace with the Malaysian duo in the early stages of the first game.

However, with the score at 8-8, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik picked up four straight points and carried the momentum to close out the opening game comfortably.

The Indian duo came out firing on all cylinders in the second game and raced to a 13-9 lead but the Malaysian, once again, turned the tide with a chunk of four straight points to draw level and even went on to take a 20-17 lead.

A valiant stand, mostly at the front court by Satwik, denied the Malaysians two match points but the world champions eventually closed out the match in 41 minutes.

This was Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s seventh straight loss against Chia-Yik in as many meetings. The Indian duo were also forced to settle for a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships this year after losing to the same set of Malaysians in the semi-finals.