Denmark Open 2022 badminton: Lakshya Sen through to round of 16; Saina Nehwal bows out

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the men’s singles and men’s doubles round of 16, respectively, at the Denmark Open 2022 on Wednesday.

World championships bronze-medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwikrairaj Rankireddy produced some trademark attacking badminton to beat South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15, 21-19.

The Indian pair, seeded seventh, will now face a tough encounter against reigning All England Open champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in the next round.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, who climbed to a career-best world No. 8 in the BWF world rankings last week, got the better of Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12.

Lakshya Sen set the tone early on and took full advantage as Ginting, the world No. 6, struggled to find his range on the day. Despite a late hiccup, the Indian badminton player took the opening game.

He was more ruthless in the second game and it reflected on the scoreline as he extended his head-to-head record against Ginting to 3-0.

Lakshya Sen will now face compatriot HS Prannoy, who got the better of China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-13, 22-20, in the next round.

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Saina Nehwal bowed out of the Denmark Open 2022 women’s singles event after a hard-fought 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 loss to Zhang Yi Man of China.

After losing the first game, Saina Nehwal fought back in the second and had as many as four game points before finally forcing a decider. The London 2012 Olympic medallist, however, ran out of steam as Zhang Yi Man took back control in the third game and completed a fine victory.

This is the third straight tournament where Saina Nehwal has been knocked out in the opening round.

The young mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto caused an upset late in the day as they came from a game down to beat world No. 15 Indonesians Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Mentari 9-21, 21-17, 24-22 in an hour and five minutes.

Ishaan/Tanisha will now take on second seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan in the round of 16.