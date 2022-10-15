Delhi Half Marathon 2022, live streaming: Muktar Edris, Avinash Sable in action

The Delhi Half Marathon 2022 will be held on Sunday with 29 elite runners and several amateurs joining them on the race which will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race, is an annual event which was last held in 2020. It was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch live streaming.

Among the elite runners in the field will be two-time 5000m world champion Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, who has the fastest half marathon time - 58:40 - among the men’s runners.

He made his half marathon debut during the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon and will be competing in the third half marathon of his career.

Muktar Edris will face stiff competition from Kenya’s Felix Kipkoech, the 2021 Berlin Half Marathon champion and countryman Chala Regasa for the title.

In the women’s field, Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu, the reigning world indoor 3000m champion, will be among the biggest draws on her Delhi Half Marathon debut as will Commonwealth Games 2022 silver-medallist in the 10,000m, Irine Cheptai of Kenya.

The Indian elite field will be headlined by Avinash Sable, who won the steeplechase silver at CWG 2022 and Srinu Bugatha in the men’s field. Avinash Sable had won the Indian elites race in 2020.

Indian silver-medallist in 2020, Sanjivani Jadhav and former Indian champion Monika Athare will lead the Indian elite women’s field.

The Delhi Half Marathon will be flagged off at 6:40 AM IST from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Where to watch Delhi Half Marathon 2022 live in India

The Delhi Half Marathon 2022 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Delhi Half Marathon 2022 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.