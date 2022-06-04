Johanne Defay and Jack Robinson triumph at G-Land Pro in Indonesia 

French Olympian Johanne Defay and Australia's Jack Robsinson have won the World Surf League (WSL) G-Land Pro in Indonesia.

The win is Robinson's second Championship Tour win in a row after beating Brazil's Filipe Toledo in an incredible buzzer beater in the dying seconds of the final heat.

The Aussie's third tour victory came by earning a wave total 13.50, to the current world number one's 13.16.

Speaking about his nail biting last wave to clinch the win, Robinson said, " I think you have to trust yourself and everything else will follow. Confidence matters and having a good team of people around you. I'm very happy."

For Toledo, the runner-up finish keeps him at the top of the world rankings. 24-year-old Robinson moves to second, bumping two-time world champion John John Florence to third.

The competition is the WSL Championship Tours first return to the infamous G-Land wave in 25 years.

G-Land is an internationally renowned surf break located on the Grajagan Bay in Indonesia.

In the women's final, Defay defeated Olympic champion Carissa Moore to claim her fifth WSL Championship Tour event win.

The French surfer lead from start to finish in the final, despite the final scores being close, with Defay winning with 14.00 to Moore's 13.33.

"It's been a long week for everybody and just to come out on top it's so special, " said Defay on the WSL broadcast. "We don't know if we are ever going to come back here. As a surfer you hear about G-Land forever and it's just so special to make something happen here."

Defay improves to third in the world rankings, while five-time world champion Moore moves to number one.