Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about Team USA's Deedra Irwin

Deedra Irwin made Team USA history with a best ever individual Olympic Winter Games finish in the biathlon.

Newcomer Irwin, of Wisconsin, was consistent on the slopes and on the range to earn a seventh-place finish in the women’s 15km individual event in what is her first ever Games.

“I had a good game plan, and I was able to execute it,” the Team US biathlete said afterwards. “Everything came together. I had no idea how I was doing, and I was just in my zone, and it worked — what the heck!”

And Irwin's Beijing 2022 journey isn’t over yet...

From newbie to Nordic Olympian

Irwin hadn’t even tried biathlon until 2017.

“No-one in my family ever Nordic skied before,” she told Wisconsin Life. “We’re more the football and wrestling family, you know, typical Green Bay.”

She took up Nordic Skiing and joined the Ashweubenon Nordic Ski team as a sophomore at Pulaski High School to supplement her passion for running.

She then competed with Michigan Technical University’s Nordic ski team.

However, it wasn’t until she was spotted at a talent identification camp at Lake Placid, New York, that her biathlon journey got underway.

Her friend and teammate Joanne Reid then offered her some encouragement, which is when she became a Vermont National Guard biathlete.

All smiles Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Hard work pays off

In the women’s 15km individual event, Irwin was fifth at the 9km mark, and not even a miss in the last session at the range could deny her a barnstorming finale.

She recovered well to hit her last two targets and then finished strongly to secure her passage in the US history books.

Irwin finished just 1.01.4 behind Germany gold medallist Denise Herrmann with a time of 45.14.1.

“To be able to hit those last two [targets], I was just really happy that I was able to keep the focus and concentrate,” Irwin said. “(It’s) something I’ve definitely been working on a lot since last year, to increase my shooting percentage.”

Best yet to come?

“The first time I was really exposed to gun safety was when I was handed a biathlon rifle, which was kind of weird at first,” Irwin laughs. “I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But a lot of people were like, ‘This is great! You don’t know how to shoot. You don’t have any bad habits.’

To the contrary, Irwin’s habits have helped her enjoy a speedy ascension in the sport, and she’s now preparing for the women’s 7.5 km Sprint and 4x6km Relay.

“Our relays have been getting better and better,” she continues.

“I really believe in this group of the four women we have here. I think we can really pull together something magical. You better bet I’m going to race my heart out.”

Irwin can also qualify for the women’s 10km Pursuit and 12.5km Mass Start.

Beijing, beware!