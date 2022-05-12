Deaflympics 2021: Olympian golfer Diksha Dagar wins gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Diksha Dagar won the gold medal in the women's golf event at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Wednesday.

It is an upgrade for the 21-year-old Diksha, who had won a silver at the previous Deaflympics in 2017.

In Brazil, left-handed Diksha Dagar defeated Ashlyn Grace Johnson for the gold, with a 5 and 4 in the final of the match play segment, meaning the Indian was leading by five holes with four holes remaining. The bronze went to Margaux Brejo of France.

The Indian golfer had been in impressive form throughout the event, topping the stroke play round with a score of 67-72 over 36 holes (two rounds of 18 holes) and reaching the quarter-finals. There were 10 golfers in all.

Diksha Dagar ousted Germany’s Amelia Paloma Podbicanin 6 and 5 in the last eight before beating Andrea Hellegjerde 5 and 4 in the semis.

With Diksha Dagar’s victory, India’s medal tally at the Deaflympics 2021 has soared to 10 (seven gold and three bronze).

The young Olympian, who turned pro in 2019, has won twice on the Ladies European Tour – once as an individual in 2019 and as a team in 2021.