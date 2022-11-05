Dawid Kubacki and Silje Opseth win season opener in Wisla

Home country favourite Dawid Kubacki (Poland) finished atop of the men’s field ahead of Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud (second) and Stefan Kraft of Austria (third) in the first stop on the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup 2022/23 in Wisla, Poland on Saturday (5 November).

Kubacki, a three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic bronze medal-winner, managed jumps of 130.5, and 132.5m for a combined score of 272.2 which was more than enough to see off Granerud (266.6) and Kraft (258.0).

The Wisla stop, tour opener, marks the beginning of a new era in the sport of ski jumping, with it being the first time a World Cup event was held at plastic matting in early November. The conditions help for both the men's and women's finals on Saturday despite rainy weather at the venue.

Opseth rules women's jump

Over on the women’s side, Norway’s Silje Opseth (251.5) took the top honours (her second-career win at the Adam-Malysz-hill), finishing ahead of second-place Marita Kramer (244.2) and her Austrian teammate Eva Pinkelnig, who took third spot.

The Norwegian Ospeth took the lead after the first round with a 12- meter jump. She went a distance of 127 meters after that – the longest jump of the round.

"Especially in the first round, I think I was too offensive. I did not get the connection with the skis. There is room for improvement," said the Norwegian women’s winner Opseth, after edging out last year’s overall world cup

The Ski Jumping World Cup 2022/23 season, which will be the longest in the sport’s history and includes a new Super Team event, continues tomorrow in Wisla before moving on to its next stop in Ruka/Kuusamo, Finland between 25-27 November.

The 20-stop season concludes in Planica, Slovenia between 30 March and 2 April.