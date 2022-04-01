Davis Cup 2022: India to play Norway straight after Asian Games

The Indian tennis team was drawn to play against Norway in a Davis Cup 2022 World Group I match in September, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Thursday.

The Indian team, which had blanked Denmark 4-0 in the play-offs on home turf last month, is slated to play the away tie in Norway, just days after the Asian Games 2022 concludes in September .

The Davis Cup World Group I zone ties are scheduled for September 16-17 or 17-18. The tennis competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will end on September 14.

The All India Tennis Association has filed an appeal to the International Tennis Federation to have the dates changed, according to PTI.

This will be the first time India and Norway go head-to-head in Davis Cup history.

While Norway have world No. 8 Casper Ruud in their camp, the country’s next best player is Viktor Durasovic, who is ranked 329 in singles.

Along with India and Norway, 22 other countries will be competing in the World Group I stage of the men’s team tennis tournament. The 12 winners will progress to next year’s qualifying round while the losers will drop into Group I play-off zone.

India’s match against Norway will feature one doubles and four singles matches.

For India, Ramkumar Ramanathan is currently the highest-ranked singles player at 171, followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (233) and Sumit Nagal (243). Former world No. 83 Yuki Bhambri, who is on a comeback trail since recovering from injury, is ranked 648.

In doubles, veteran Rohan Bopanna will be expected to lead the Indian challenge.

India dropped down to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in the Group I tie in September last year but bounced back with a win over Denmark last month.

The Indian tennis team’s best performances at the Davis Cup came in 1966, 1974 and 1987, when they finished as the runners-up.