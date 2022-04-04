Davis Cup and Asian Games tennis events rescheduled to avoid fixture congestion

Dates for the tennis events at the Asian Games 2022 and the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I matches scheduled later this year have been revised to avoid a fixture congestion.

Earlier, the Asian Games tennis events were scheduled from September 10 to 14 while the Davis Cup World Group I matches were to be held on September 16-17 or 17-18, leaving very little gap between the two events.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had filed an appeal to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to have the dates changed so India could send their best teams to both the showpiece events, reported PTI.

With India scheduled to play an away Davis Cup tie against Norway, the AITA had argued that reaching China from Norway and being match ready was not possible in such a short time.

The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

The Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and AITA together convinced the ITF to revise the dates for the Davis Cup World Group I matches. The ATF also made tweaks to the Asian Games tennis schedule to ensure optimal conditions.

The Davis Cup tie between India and Norway and that of nine other Asian tennis teams will now be held on September 14-15 while the Asian Games tennis events will be held from September 18-24.

Overall, 24 countries will be competing in the World Group I stage with 12 winners progressing to next year’s qualifying round while the losers dropping into Group I play-off zone.