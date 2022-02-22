David Wise returns home to hero's welcome

David Wise returned home to a hero's welcome after winning a medal for his third straight Olympic Winter Games.

The Team USA freestyle skier added silver in the men's halfpipe at Beijing 2022 to his golds from Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

On his return, Wise was greeted Reno-Tahoe International Airport by hundreds of fans who sang the national anthem the 'Star-Spangled Banner' on his arrival.

Wise, who joked that the anthem wasn't allowed to be sung because he came second, was stunned by the reception.

"I guess I'm still in a state of disbelief that my career has gone so well and I've been able to share this with the community three times," reported the Reno Gazette Journal.

"It's always my favourite part. Coming home. Sharing it with the home team."

Wise toughed out brutal conditions

Wise earned his highest score of 90.75 on the first run at Genting Snow Park.

That put him into the lead, but he was displaced by New Zealand's Nico Porteous whose 93.00 proved to be good enough for gold in windy and freezing conditions.

Team USA colleague Alex Ferreira took bronze with the same three men making the podium as four years ago, but in different positions.

Wise, 31, said growing up in Reno and learning to ski in a variety of conditions around Lake Tahoe was an advantage when faced with such a tough proposition at the Games.

He said, "On that day, when the conditions were kind of awful, I just had to embrace it and say, 'All right, this is not what we wanted, but I'm going to do the best I can with it.'"

David Wise (L) and Alex Ferreira lift gold medallist Nico Porteous during the freeski halfpipe medal ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Wise has fun in Beijing

Beijing 2022 was a different experience to his previous two Games with family and friends unable to travel, although he did make cardboard cut-outs of his wife Alexandria, daughter Nayeli and son Malachi.

He shared a room with Ferreira and Birk Irving, the 2021 world bronze medallist who finished fifth in Beijing.

"We were just doing silly things the whole time and just enjoying it," Wise said. "There was a lot of negative media attention about the Olympics going in, so we had low, low expectations.

"It exceeded all of our expectations. It was so much fun."

David Wise on the podium at Beijing 2022 with cutouts of his wife and children

Wise sets age record

Wise became USA's oldest freeski medallist in Beijing and would not commit to the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

He had planned to show off some new tricks but was prevented by the poor weather conditions in China.

While Wise will attempt those tricks in upcoming competitions, he has no great plans beyond that.

"Once I do that, maybe I'll be satisfied," he said. "I always said I was going to quit when I was satisfied and didn't feel like I had anything more to give, but I haven't hit that point yet."