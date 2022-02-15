Dave Ryding supported by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ahead of Beijing 2022 slalom

It's 'do or die' time for Dave Ryding at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The alpine ski veteran made history by winning Britain's first ever World Cup race right before Beijing and now the pressure is even more intense with Team GB failing to win a medal at the Games so far.

'The Rocket' might be 35, but says he feels 25, and an iconic first ever-alpine ski Olympic medal is up for grabs on Wednesday (16 February).

His rise from a dry slope in Pendle, Lancashire, to World Cup winner and Olympic contender sounds more like a rejected Ken Loach script than reality.

Team GB's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony will compete in what is arguably the most open slalom in Olympic history, with six different winners in the six World Cup slaloms held so far.

And Ryding has improved steadily at each of his four Olympics so far: 27th at Vancouver 2010, 17th at Sochi 2014 and ninth in Pyeongchang four years ago.

"I have whittled it down to ninth, let's whittle it down some more if I can," he said.

"It will be do or die, anything can happen."

And he's taken plenty of inspiration from many different sports for very different reasons:

Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer for their longevity at the top of the world of tennis, Eddie the Eagle for how far British Winter Olympics has come since then, and from Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson, who sent him a video message ahead of race day in China.

Jordan Henderson to Dave Ryding: "Hope to see you at Anfield when you get back"

Henderson is a bit busy between mounting a Premier League title challenge and a massive UEFA Champions League tie against Inter Milan, but still managed to send Dave Ryding a few words before the skier's big day in China.

"I just wanted to send you a quick message to say big congratulations on the win and all the very best in Beijing," Henderson said in the video message.

"I hope it goes well. It’s nice to hear you are a big Liverpool fan. I hope to see you at Anfield when you get back. Take care mate, good luck.”

Ryding was born less than an hour's drive north of Anfield in the town of Bretherton, Lancashire, and if he brings home gold, the Anfield stadium reception will be a sight to remember.

Ryding: Inspired by Murray, Nadal and Federer

Ryding has referred to himself as the "old man" of the ski circuit, but he has plenty of inspiration in sports.

Not least in tennis where Murray, Nadal and Federer continue to defy the passing of time.

“Seriously, I look at Andy Murray, coming back from a hip injury at 34;" Ryding says, "[Roger] Federer and [Rafa] Nadal, unbelievable talents and still going."

No British alpine skier has won a medal at the Games with Alain Baxter stripped of bronze at Salt Lake 2002 for a positive drugs test caused by a banned substance found in his nasal inhaler.

Now for Ryding winning GB's first medal at Beijing 2022 is extra motivation.

“I know it is within me to win,” he said.

“If there are no medals when Wednesday comes I will be extra-motivated, I will dig even deeper, do all I can.

“Obviously we would have liked a medal already and it’s easy to dwell on the negatives.

“But as Brits we stick together. We are a hardy nation. I may get a T-shirt - keep calm and watch slalom!”

Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead fly the Team GB flag at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Picture by Getty Images

Dave Ryding: "I cringe when I hear Eddie the Eagle's name"

Ryding has been around a while and heard all the jokes.

When he won that famous first World Cup in Kitzbuhel the headlines even reached Fiji, and one German paper wrote: 'A Brit? A Brit!'.

“One of the top Austrians at the time said he actually retired because he got beat by me," Ryding said.

“But we’re certainly no laughing stock. I cringe when I hear Eddie the Eagle’s name being mentioned because we’ve come so far beyond that now.”

When is Dave Ryding competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?

Ryding will be at the start gate of the men's slalom on Wednesday 16 February, and there'll be plenty of people setting that alarm early on Wednesday morning.

Alpine Skiing Slalom Olympic Final

Men's Slalom Run 1: 10:15am local time (02:15 GMT)

Men's Slalom Run 2: 13:45pm (05:45 GMT)