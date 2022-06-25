Daryll Neita upsets Dina Asher-Smith for 100m crown at UK Athletics Championships in Manchester

Olympic finalist Daryll Neita continued her upward trajectory as an individual athlete claiming the scalp of Dina Asher-Smith en route to the 100m title at the UK Athletics Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday (25 June).

Neita was in fine fettle, running away with the victory in 10.80 seconds, assisted by a 3.8m/s tailwind. Asher-Smith crossed the line in second place, clocking 10.87s, with Imani Lansiquot finishing third in 11.03s.

The 25-year-old Neita won Olympic bronze medals in 2016 and 2021 with Asher-Smith as members of the British 4x100 metres relay team.

“I always knew I could do it and it is a great time even though it is with wind and to be British Champion is wonderful," Neita told British Athletics.

"It is not just about what you go through but more about how you deal with it, and this is another stepping stone for me. I do really believe there is no limit to me."

The event will also serve as the British Trials for the World Athletics Championships set for July in Oregon, and September’s Europeans in Munich.

In the men’s 100m final, Jeremiah Azu upset pre-race favourites Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod to claim the title in a wind-assisted 9.90 seconds. Prescod followed in second place in a time of 9.94s, with Hughes rounding out the podium in 9.97s.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir won her third British 1,500m title in a time of 4:12.91. Melissa Courtney-Bryant followed in second place in 4:17.72, with Sabrina Sinha bagging bronze in 4:19.76.

Daryll Neita's individual breakthrough

The final pitted the two fastest British women of all time, with Neita coming into the race on the back of fine performances in the heats and the semi-finals. She was a model of consistency throughout her rounds as the fastest athlete in the heats, the semi-finals, and the final.

Neita has been in impressive form since her individual breakthrough at Tokyo 2020, reaching the 100m final for the first time, where she finished in eighth place.

“Making the Olympic final last year was a major achievement for me. Once there, I realised I still had more in me and I wasn’t so happy with the result because I knew I could do more," she said.

"It is going great with my new coach and I am just super excited for the rest of the season. The British team now is so strong and it is great that we can challenge each other at these champs.”

Neita has made regular visits to the podium on the European circuit, including a second-place finish in the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting, where she stopped the clock in a season’s best 10.99s.

Dina Asher-Smit geting back to her best

Asher-Smith, the face of British athletics, continues her comeback season as she looks to put the disappointment of 2021 in the rear-view mirror.

A debilitating hamstring tear at the British Championships, just a month before Tokyo 2020, effectively dashed her hopes of Olympic glory.

Asher-Smith missed the 100m final and pulled out of the 200m competition before helping Team GB to 4x100m relay bronze.

The low at the Olympics was a far cry from the lofty heights she reached at the World Athletics Championships in Doha two years earlier. She raced to victory in the 200m final becoming the first British woman to win a major sprint title and the first athlete – male or female – since Linford Christie to win an Olympic or world title. Asher-Smith also won silver in the short-sprint event and the 4x100m relay.

She made a stellar start to her Diamond League campaign finishing third in the 200m in Doha before claiming victory on home soil in the 100m in Birmingham. She finished fourth in the short sprint at the Prefontaine Classic with a season's best 10.98s.