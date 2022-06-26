Daryll Neita completes sprint double with dominant 200m win at UK Athletics Championships in Manchester

Double Olympic bronze medallist Daryll Neita won the women’s 200m title at the UK Athletics Championships on Sunday (26 June).

Neita, who looked brilliant in the day’s qualifying rounds, finished the weekend unbeaten by clocking 22.34 in the Manchester final.

Beth Dobbin finished in second place in with 22.49, which should ensure her a spot on the GB Team at the World Championships in Eugene. Imani-Lara Lansiquot was third in 22.70.

The win completes an impressive double for 25-year-old Neita. On Saturday she beat Britain's reigning world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 100m final in 10.80 seconds.

"It's a major stepping stone for this year as we head into major championships this year," said the 25-year-old who won silver for Great Britain in the 4x100m relay at the last two World championships in London in 2017 and Doha two years later. Her two Olympic medals also came in the sprint relays, at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Elsewhere, Cindy Sember booked her spot at the World Championships in July by winning the women's 100m hurdles.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a British national championship record time of 20.05 seconds in the men's 200m, with Joe Ferguson second in 20.23 to guarantee his place at Eugene 2022 too.