Dario Cologna: prepared to do whatever it takes on Olympic curtain call 

Saying goodbye is never easy.

But getting to bid your final farewell to a sport you have been very successful in for over 15 years on your terms – as Switzerland’s cross-country skiing maestro Dario Cologna did in November 2021 - goes some way to making a bit better:

“It doesn’t get any easier to stay at the top,” the 35-year-old said frankly to Neue Zürcher Zeitung explaining his intention to end his athletic career. “I had no reason to delay my resignation.”

Cologna’s retirement announcement ahead of this year’s cross-country season stems from the three-time Olympian’s desire to be the master of his own destiny. With a “clear” head following the news, he can now get to task.

Though the shining light of Swiss Ski may be in his twilight years, his ambitions have not waned. The new father-of-one has his sights set on an eye-watering fifth gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Longevity and success in sport is a formula very few athletes in the history of sport have cracked. Taking a page out of the rulebook written by his fellow compatriot tennis legend Roger Federer, Cologna now understands it’s about picking his battles. Gone are the days where he keeps pace in the sprint finishes week-in-week-out with young guns Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Alexander Bolshunov; like the spider in its web, he will instead bide his time.

No one knows better than Cologna what he is capable of. After he stunned his critics at the top of the year with a second-place finish at the Tour de Ski in Val Müstair over the 15km classic Cologna sharply reminded his opponents:“ As a four-time Olympic champion, I know what to do.”

Dario Cologna: Launching an “attack” on Olympic medal number five

How does a cross-country skier maintain a 100 percent gold medal win rate across four Winter Olympic Games?

An iron resolve, like the one Cologna’s has already flashed in setting himself the target of a fifth top place finishing at Beijing 2022, certainly helps, but even he knows alone it won’t suffice.

To keep pace over the years, the former world champion from 2013 has always committed to innovation, and in several ways.

Earlier this year, the Swiss announced for the first time in his career that he would be changing up his ski equipment and switching his supplier.

His new skis, which are tapered, resemble much more alpine skis than regular cross-country skis. The decision to experiment away from what the rest of the field is using is grounded in a consideration for the conditions in Beijing, China. To “attack there again”, Cologna believes his shortened skis will be optimal in the colder climate.

It may be a big gamble but historically, the four-time World Cup winner has always thrived off change.

In addition to switching gyms to one far from his home in search of inspiration, the Swiss skier is also now on the fifth coach of his career - Kein Einstate. Though such changeovers might be destabilising for some, Cologna's rotating his training staff has never been a consequence of a lack of success. The impetus has always been about pushing his limits so that he can to stay ahead:

"I wanted to introduce new stimuli to my training," Cologna said of the appointment in November 2020 to Datasport. "You can't reinvent everything, but there are new forms of training, including intervals and strength, which are noticeable to me as an athlete."

Dario Cologna: first-time father mulls the future

Off the mountain tracks there is also another why Cologna’s motivation for a medal in Beijing 2022 runs particularly deep.

In October the reigning Olympic champion announced to the world the arrival of his first son, Leano with his wife Laura, and his new role as a father has shifted his perspective.

Life with his new-born has opened the athlete’s eyes to life after cross-country skiing, and while he knows that means relinquishing his iron grip on the sport for good, nothing and no one will stop him from throwing everything at his final hurrah.

"I am convinced," Cologna continued to Datasport, "if I reach my top form and everything fits together on day X, I can still win medals."