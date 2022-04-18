Danish Open 2022 swimming: Vedaant Madhavan wins gold in 800m freestyle

Upcoming Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, son of Indian film star R Madhavan, won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event at the ongoing Danish Open 2022 swimming competition in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Vedaant Madhavan clocked a personal best of 8:17.28 - 11.48 seconds better than his previous best and 0.10 seconds faster than silver medallist Alexander L Bjorn. The Indian national swimming record in the 800m freestyle is 8:00.76.

This is the second medal for the 16-year-old Vedaant Madhavan at the ongoing event and his third personal best in as many races.

Earlier on Friday, Vedaant Madhavan had won silver in the men's 1500m freestyle event with a personal best time of 15.57.86. However, his personal best of 1:54.50 in 200m freestyle wasn’t enough to fetch him a medal as he finished 12th overall.

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, meanwhile, clocked 54.24 in the men’s 100m butterfly to finish fifth in the ‘A’ final. Tanish George Mathew topped the ‘C’ final with a timing of 56.44.

Earlier on Friday, Sajan Prakash, with a timing of 1.59.27, had won the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event in his first international competition this year. Tanish George Mathew finished 29th in 50m freestyle heats with a timing of 24:29.

In the women’s event, Shakthi Balakrishnan finished 34 out of 42 swimmers with a time of 2:14.27 in 200m freestyle. Balakrishnan had clocked 5:10:71 in the women's 400m medley to finish eighth overall on Friday.

India has sent four swimmers for the event to compete across various events and has won two gold and one silver so far. The Danish Open swimming event concludes on Tuesday.