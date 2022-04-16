Danish Open swimming: Olympian Sajan Prakash wins gold, Vedaant Madhavan bags silver

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash won the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen on Friday.

Competing for the first time in an international meet this year, Sajan Prakash clocked 1.59.27 seconds to finish on top podium. Denmark’s Heorhij Lukashev followed with the timing of 1:59.89 and Oliver Sogaard-Andersen, 2:02.81, came third.

Last year, Sajan Prakash clocked the national record timing of 1:56:38 in the 200m butterfly to become the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics directly by breaching 'A' standard time. He also became the first and only Indian swimmer to make it to two Olympic Games.

"We have some competitions coming up this month. It (Denmark Open) is a preparation meet, we will slowly try to peak towards the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” Sajan Prakash told PTI.

At the last Asian Games in 2018, Sajan Prakash finished fifth in the 200m butterfly event after becoming the first Indian swimmer since 1986 to qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, In the men's 1500m freestyle event, 16-year-old Vedaant Madhavan, son of Indian actor R Madhavan, achieved his personal best time of 15.57.86 to clinch the silver medal in the 10-swimmer final.

Vedaant Madhavan was beaten to the finish line by Alexander Bjorn (15:50.18). Frederik Lindholm (16:02.22) clinched the bronze.

Vedaant Madhavan is coming into the new season on the back of a fantastic 2021, which saw the youngster win the bronze medal at the Latvian Open and seven medals - four silver and three bronze - at the Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Shakthi Balakrishnan, with the timing of 5:10:71 in the women's 400m medley, finished eighth overall. The fourth Indian swimmer competing at the meet, Tanish George Mathew, managed to finish 29th in 50m freestyle heats with a timing of 24:29.