Daniel Huber triumphs in final Four Hills Tournament event with victory in Bischofshofen; Ryoyu Kobayashi wins overall title

Kobayashi Ryoyu proved why he is one of the favourites for a gold medal in the men's ski jumping competition at Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 (which open on 4 February) following a dominant performance at the 70th edition of the Four Hills Tournament.

The Japanese won three of the four events on offer, and despite missing out on the chance to become the first athlete to win all four individual events at the tournament for a second time, a fifth-placed finish in Bischofshofen on 6 January was enough to earn the 25-year-old the overall victory.

After landing two jumps of 133.5 meters each, Kobayashi left the door open for Daniel Huber to claim a surprise victory on home snow in Austria. Huber, a double silver medallist at the world championships, landed jumps of 136.5 metres and 137m to finish with an overall tally of 286.8 points, claiming the first Four Hills and World Cup win of his career.

Second place went to Halvor Egner Granerud, with Karl Geiger third.

After 13 of the 28 scheduled men's World Cup events of the 2021/22 season, Kobayashi currently sits in first place on 841 points, with Geiger 55 points behind.

Next up on the men's World Cup schedule is the team large hill competition, scheduled to take place in Bischofshofen on Sunday, January 9.

Four Hills Tournament final results

Kobayashi Ryoyu, Japan, 1162.3 Marius Lindvik, Norway, 1138.1 Halvor Egner Granerud, Norway, 1128.2

Overall World Cup standings