Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling: Indian wrestlers end campaign with 16 medals

Indian wrestlers won five more medals at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament in Bulgaria on Sunday to end the four-day event with a total of 16 medals – one gold, nine silvers and six bronze.

On the final day, Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan settled for a silver after being pinned by Bulgaria’s Aik Mnatsakanian in the 77kg final.

Meanwhile, Neelam and Srishti were also pinned by their opponents in the women’s 50kg and 57kg finals, respectively.

India also added two bronze medals on the last day.

Greco-Roman wrestler Ajay took the last spot on the podium in the 55kg while Sanjeet stood third in the men’s 86kg freestyle.

Competing for the first time this year, Indian wrestlers reached the gold medal bouts in nine categories at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 but fell at the final hurdle in each of them.

Earlier, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya also settled for second place in the men’s 61kg freestyle division while world wrestling championship silver medallist Deepak Punia took the men’s 92kg freestyle bronze

Sanju Devi was the only Indian to win a gold medal at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022, standing on top in the women’s 55kg category.

The tournament served as a preparation ground for the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul, Turkey, which begins on February 24.