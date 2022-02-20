Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling: Anuj Kumar, Aman and Kavita win silver medals

Three Indian wrestlers, Anuj Kumar, Aman and Kavita, had to settle for silver medals in their respective categories at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament in Bulgaria on Saturday.

In the men’s freestyle, Anuj Kumar went down 6-5 to Albania’s Islam Dudaev in the 65kg final while Aman was beaten 18-9 by world championships bronze medallist Aryan Tsiutryn of Belarus in the 57kg title clash.

Meanwhile, Kavita fell to local wrestler Maria Oryashkova via technical superiority in the women’s 76kg final to win India’s third silver medal of the day.

India also added two bronze medals on Saturday.

Radhika stood third in the women’s 62kg after her Swedish opponent Miciel Vennstrom got injured, whereas Sonika Hooda defeated Noemi Szabados 2-0 in the women’s 68kg bronze medal bout.

However, all Greco-Roman wrestlers from India struggled to reach the medal rounds.

India’s total medal count at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament stands at 11 medals - one gold, six silvers and four bronze.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a silver in the men’s 61kg freestyle division while Deepak Punia bagged a men’s 92kg freestyle bronze on the second day of the event.

Sanju Devi remains the only Indian to win a gold medal at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022, standing on top of the podium in the women’s 55kg category.